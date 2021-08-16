Ava Brooks ran just a fraction more than 12 minutes to finish second in the Hoya 2-Mile Invitational on Saturday.
Brooks' time of 12:00.58 edged out Harrison teammates Reese Terza (12:06.39), Gaby Osomio (12:09.03) and Meghan Flanagan (12:09.30) who finished third, fourth and fifth respectively.
In the boys’ race, Brian Niswonger led the way for the Hoyas with a time of 10:26.68 to finish 14th. Nino Madeo finished 19th with a time of 10:31.03
SOFTBALL
Saturday
North Cobb 15 Wheeler 3: Rileigh Queen went 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBI’s to lead the Lady Warriors to a non-region victory.
Samantha Mathews added three hits on the day. Kamryn Minard earned the victory in the circle. North Cobb (3-3, 1-1) will host Walton onTuesday.
Friday
Pope 12, West Forsyth 4: Kailey Martin hit a grand slam and a solo home run to drive in five as the Lady Greyhounds earned the non-region rout.
Jadyn Laneaux was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Kendall Frost threw a complete game and drove in two.
