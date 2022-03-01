Preston Booth's go-ahead grand slam in the top of the seventh inning lifted Harrison to a 10-8 victory over Lambert on Monday.
Booth's slam capped off a 2-for-4 night with a double and seven RBIs. Garrett Pate was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, while Gavin Gnagey and Justen Newsom each added a hit and an RBI.
Jeremy Kahle and Brady Owens combined to throw five innings of four-hit ball while allowing only one unearned run.
Harrison (6-1) will host Kennesaw Mountain on Wednesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Monday
McEachern 3, Lithia Springs 2: Kelechi Onyirimba and Iyana Barber won singles matches 8-4 and 8-2, respectively, to lift the Lady Indians to a non-region victory.
The doubles team of Imane Charles and Siany Hill won 8-4 for McEachern (1-1).
North Cobb 3, Carrollton 2: The Lady Warriors used a singles sweep to win the non-region match.
Mana Fawcett won 6-2, 6-1, Jordyn Zignego won 6-2, 6-1 and Amelia McCarthy needed three sets to come out on top 6-3, 1-6, 10-7.
North Cobb (6-6) will host North Paulding on Thursday.
