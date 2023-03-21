Cohen Bohannon pitched five strong innings, allowing five hits and striking out five to lead Allatoona to a series-deciding 3-1 victory over Rome in a Region 6AAAAAA game Monday.
Anthony Planeta and Jack Reynolds each had two hits, including a double. Logan Grass pitched two shutout innings for the save.
The Buccaneers (11-5, 7-3) was set to host River Ridge on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Monday
Mount Paran Christian 3, Lovett 2: Dillon Santana won his match 6-1, 6-0 to help lead the Eagles to a non-region victory.
The doubles team of Ben Moultrie and Angelo Touman won 7-6 (2), 6-2, while Lucas Harper and Joseph Ferary won 6-3, 6-1 to complete the victory.
Mount Paran (7-2) was set to travel to Walker on Tuesday.
Wheeler 3, Cherokee 2: Sam Grouchnikov won his match 7-6 (3), 6-3 to help lead the Wildcats to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
The doubles teams of Dev Patel and Yashas Veedhulur (6-2, 6-1), as well as Jai Melinamani and Yash Rahatekar (6-1, 6-0), won to complete the victory.
Wheeler was set to travel to Osborne on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Walton 5, Osborne 0: The Raiders won all five matches 6-0, 6-0 to post a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Hayden Mulbertty, Grace Keller and Abigail Morgon won singles matches.
Natalie Kirka and Amala Arun won in doubles, as did Audre Davison and Sophie Landrum.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Walker 9, Wheeler 8: Abby Hurd scored seven goals to lead the Wolverines to their second win of the season.
Mia Layne and Lexi Herbst both added a goal.
Walker (2-3) will host Darlington on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Friday
Campbell 5, East Coweta 4: Marcellus English, Matt Gibbs, Sohan Patel, Riley Davis and Landon Cobb all scored goals to lead the Spartans to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Matt Gibbs had two assists and Jaycee Carpenter, Dzenan Cerimagic and Marcellus English each added one.
Campbell (7-4-1, 2-0) was set to travel to Norcross on Tuesday.
