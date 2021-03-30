Whitefield Academy scored five runs in the fifth inning to pull away and defeat St. Francis 7-4 on Monday.
Conlon Walker and Charlie Baxter each went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Brayden May pitched five innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs and striking out nine.
Whitefield (8-9) will host King's Ridge Christian on Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Monday
Lassiter 19, Allatoona 8: Audrey Wilson scored seven goals and had two assists as the Lady Trojans rolled to an area win.
Alexa Young had five goals, Ella Greyard had four, Katie Afshar finished with two and MacKenzie Draper added one.
Emily White had four saves in goal and Mary Clara Simoglou finished with two.
BOYS TENNIS
Monday
Whitefield Academy 3, Mount Paran Christian 2: Jonathan Kern won 7-5, 7-6 (6) to help the Wolfpack pull out a one-match victory over the Eagles.
Bryan Holsinger won 6-1, 7-6 (5), as did the doubles team of Alex Healy and Trey Kantor 6-3, 6-1.
GIRLS TENNIS
Monday
Whitefield Academy 5, Mount Paran Christian 0: Corrie Lemasters won 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Lady Wolfpack to a non-region sweep.
Isabelle Jordan won 6-0, 6-1, and Addie Ellis won by forfeit in singles play.
Peyton Holsinger and Isabel Comstock won 6-0, 3-6, 10-2, while Kayleigh Golden and Kennedy Papantonis won 6-2, 7-5.
GIRLS GOLF
Monday
Campbell 183, Hillgrove 191: Ada Herdon's 43 helped the Lady Spartans defeat the Lady Hawks in a non-region match at Fox Creek Golf Club.
Ciara Cooper shot 45, Kate Powers a 47 and Kennedy Nicholson 48
Emma Cate Richardson led Hillgrove with a 41.
