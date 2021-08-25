Ava Jungers had a home run, a double and drove in six as she helped lead Campbell to a 20-0 victory over Pebblebrook on Tuesday.
The Lady Spartans scored 17 runs in the first inning.
Kaya Klein was 2-for-2 with four RBIs, Mackenzie Nicholson and Payton Nicholson each had two hits and an RBI and Collage Newton went 2-for-2.
Ameila Massie pitched two innings and struck out five to earn the win.
The Lady Spartans (6-2) will travel to Walker on Thursday.
Walton 16, Marietta 0: The Lady Raiders scored 11 runs in the fourth inning, on the way to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Kate Holland threw a no-hitter and struck out five. Audrey Gurlue, Kelsey Reader, Taylor Broadway, Claire Peterson, Kate Holland and Casey Ehlen each had RBIs in the fourth for Walton (2-4, 1-3).
Pope 18, South Cobb 0: Ellie Paley threw a three-inning perfect game with seven strikeouts as the Lady Greyhounds rolled to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Emily Ricci had two hits and Kayla Keller added a grand slam.
Pope (7-1, 2-0) will travel to Allatoona on Thursday.
Lassiter 14, Allatoona 0: Ellie Kean pitched a four-inning perfect game with eight strikeouts as the Lady Trojans won the Region 6AAAAAA matchup.
Maddie Hobby, Lillian Holshouser, and Maddie Ratcheson each had two hits for Lassiter (9-0, 1-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.