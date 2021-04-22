Corbin Bean’s goal from 50 yards out with one minute to play helped the Mount Paran Christian boys soccer team complete a second-half comeback and beat Lakeview Academy 4-3 in the opening round of the Class A Private school playoffs.
The Eagles trailed 3-1 at the half before shutting out Lakeview over the final 40 minutes.
Jaden Emoghene had two goals, Stephen Emoghene had a goal and an assist, while Micah Lott and Ekow Hudson each added assists.
Mount Paran (9-5) will travel to Atlanta International on Tuesday in Round 2.
Whitefield Academy 10, Aquinas 0: Micah Messner had three goals and Joel McKinney had two to help lead the Wolfpack to an opening round victory in the Class A Private state playoffs.
Luke Wilson, Drew Heiskell, Curry Patton, Scott Hellier and James Heiskell each added a goal.
Messner, Mason Jones and Diego Lopez added assists.
Whitefield (15-4) will host the winner of Mount de Sales and Heritage (Newnan) on Wednesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
North Cobb 3, Lowndes 2: The Lady Warriors advanced to the Class AAAAAAA elite eight with a road victory over the Lady Vikings in the second round of the state playoffs.
Mana Fawcett won her match in three sets 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. Olivia Drake won 6-0, 7-6 and the doubles team of Karen Graham and Alex Preston won 6-1, 6-3.
North Cobb will face the winner of Alpharetta and Dunwoody by April 29.
BASEBALL
Allatoona 11, Wheeler 1: Will Mosely went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and six RBIs to help lead the Buccaneers to victory and claim the Region 6AAAAAA championship.
Brett Blomquist went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Logan McGuire pitched four innings of one-hit ball and struck out nine to earn the victory.
Allatoona (24-5, 14-1) will travel to South Cobb on Friday.
Pope 7, Sprayberry 2: Peyton Cariaco and Carson Kerce combined to pitch a no-hitter as the Greyhounds earned the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Cariaco pitched 6⅓ innings and struck out 13. Kerce came in and got the last two outs to secure the win.
James Tibbs and Heath Owen each had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Kent Schmidt was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Trey Kaiser had a triple and Dylan Campbell added an RBI.
Pope (21-6, 12-3) will travel to Osborne on Thursday.
Lassiter 7, South Cobb 4: The Trojans scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and went on to win the Region 6AAAAAA matchup.
Ryan Stephens went 2-for-4 including a two-run home run in the fifth. Bradley Frye was 3-for-4, Parker Hughes went 2-for-4 and Kyle Carlson added a two-run single.
Trey Griffin pitched four innings of two hit ball and struck out five. Matthew Cooney earned the save.
Lassiter (23-5, 12-3) will travel to Kell on Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Starr’s Mill 10, Lassiter 5: Audrey Wisdom had three goals and an assist as the Lady Trojans fell to Starr’s Mill.
Diana Bruder and Ella Greyard each added a goal.
Emily White and Mary Clara Simoglou each had five saves.
