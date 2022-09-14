Kell used a seven-run fourth inning to break open the Region 6AAAAA game and beat Centennial 11-0 on Tuesday.
Brooke Beam was 2-for-2 with an RBI and pitched four strong innings while striking out six. During the outing Beam recorded her 200th career strikeout. She and Anna Bardeen, who had a two-run home run and drove in three, combined for a no-hitter.
Brooke Smith finished 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, Juli Morici added two hits, including a double, and drove in two. Cassidy Dicus was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Alex Wesley added a hit and an RBI.
Kell (11-6, 5-2) will host Chattahoochee on Thursday.
Mount Paran Christian 15, South Atlanta 0: Maddie Carroll and Malayna Tambora combined to throw a no-hitter with strikeouts as the Lady Eagles picked up the Region 6AA victory.
Marian Collins had two hits and drove in four and Caitlyn Ealey added three hits and three RBIs. Mary Ella Carroll, Brooke Walden and Katie Cunane all had two hits each.
Mount Paran (13-4, 6-0) will travel to Harrison on Monday.
Monday
Mount Paran Christian 17, North Cobb Christian 2: Marian Collins was 2-for-2 with a home run, double and drove in five as the Lady Eagles earned the Region 6AA victory.
Katie Cunane earned the win with five strikeouts, and she added two hits.
Shelby Brown was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Malayna Tambora added a double and a single with three RBIs, while Avery Hudson and Addy Anderson each added two hits.
VOLLEYBALL
Monday
Mount Paran Christian swept Etowah and Roswell in a tri-match.
Mount Paran defeated Etowah 25-14, 25-21 and the Lady Hornets 25-22, 25-13.
Claire Jordan had 18 kills and 14 digs. Sarah Schwartz had 16 kills and 12 digs. Annie Elliott had eight kills and four blocks, Riley Duncan finished with seven kills, Molly Cox had 26 digs and Kaitlyn Moran added 28 assists and 12 digs.
