Ace Bailey had 21 points and 17 rebounds to lead McEachern to a 68-58 victory over Jonesboro in the Playing for a Change showcase on Saturday.
Trailing by six heading to the third quarter, the Indians went on a 27-5 run, highlighted by 11 points by Bailey to break the game open.
McEachern (8-4) will play in the King Cotton Classic next week in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
Kell 55, Greenforest 50: CJ Brown scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half to lead the Longhorns to a non-region victory.
Jaylen Colon Had 14 points, Peyton Marshall added nine and Cannon Richards added eight points and 16 rebounds.
Kell (8-0) takes on Liberty on Monday in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.
Pope 61, Duluth 58: Zach Bleshoy had 24 points to lead the Greyhounds to a win in the Alpharetta-Pope Holiday Classic.
Theron Nixon had 16 points, Ryan Luttrell 13 and Colby West added eight.
Pope (9-2) will face Alphretta on Monday.
Friday
Wheeler 69, Tampa Catholic 63: Isaiah Collier had 16 points, eight assists and five rebounds to help lead the Wildcats to a win in the City of Palms Classic.
Arrinten Page had 16 points and eight rebounds, Jelani Hamilton had 11 points and eight rebounds, and DJ Mitchell added 10 points.
Wheeler (5-1) will take on Centennial (Calif.) on Monday.
Allatoona 62, Lassiter 58: Matthew McAuley had 14 points and four steals to lead the Buccaneers to a non-region victory.
Landen Pitts had 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Kellen Phillips finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, and Cole Smith added nine points and seven rebounds.
Allatoona (2-7) will face Cristo Rey in the Carrollton Christmas Showcase on Monday.
North Cobb 66, South Forsyth 61: Evan Daniel had 22 points and seven rebounds to lead the Warriors to a win at Sequoyah’s War Lodge Invitational.
Gio Harris had 13 points and six rebounds and Malique Card finished with eight points.
North Cobb (9-1) will face ELCA on Monday in the Wesleyan Christmas Tournament.
Drew Charter 60, Walker 48: Moustapha Diop had 16 points and 10 rebounds in the Wolverines matchup against Drew Charter.
Xavier Berry had 14 points and Noah Pederson added seven.
Walker (5-3) will face Roswell on Tuesday in the Lumpkin County Christmas Tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday
Pebblebrook 59, Walton 53: Kania Seymour had 23 points and Nia Morgan finished with 16 as the Falcons downed the Raiders in the War Lodge Invitational.
Kelcei Rivers had 14 points and eight rebounds.
Walton was led by Lexy Harris’ 16 points.
Pebblebrook (4-4) will face St. Francis on Wednesday. Walton will take on North Gwinnett on Dec. 28.
Pope 67, Wheeler 44: Cetta Gatto had 16 points to lead the Greyhounds to a victory over the Wildcats in the Alpharetta-Pope Holiday Tournament.
Riley Bensman had 14 points and Caroline Heintzelman added 11.
Pope (9-2) will face Denmark on Monday.
Cambridge 50, North Cobb 41: Kaiya Sibley-Clark and Armani Shaw each had 13 points in their matchup with the Bears.
Chisom Eziomume finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.
North Cobb (6-6) will face Kennesaw Mountain in the Alphretta-Pope Holiday Tournament on Monday.
Hiram 45, North Cobb Christian 27: Brooke Moore had 10 points and Gaby LoPresti finished with eight in the Eagles matchup against the Hornets.
Selena Wilson added six points and eight rebounds.
The Eagles (4-7) will host Cherokee on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.