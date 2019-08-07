Emma Bailey was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and four RBIs Tuesday as Allatoona beat South Cobb 15-0 in three innings in its Region 6AAAAAA and season opener.
Zoe Porche was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Haley Coyle was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Mia Genovese was 2-for-3.
Genovese got the win after giving three hits and throwing four strikeouts for Allatoona (1-0, 1-0).
Sequoyah 6, Sprayberry 5: Maya Montague and Danielle Sharum each hit home runs, but the Yellow Jackets fell short in their season opener.
Montague was 2-for-3 on the day, while Sophia Lucas contributed a double. Ava Davenport and Tori Mitchum each had RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.