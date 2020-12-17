Jaasira Fossitt scored 20 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to lead the Allatoona girls basketball team to a 47-42 victory over South Cobb on Tuesday.

Davianna Loccisano finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, while Abby Hohl added 12 points and four rebounds.

The Lady Buccaneers (3-5) host Cambridge on Friday.

