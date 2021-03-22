William Mosley’s two-out two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Allatoona to a 5-3 victory over Kell in Region 6AAAAAA action on Saturday.
Brett Blomquist went 2-for-4 and Fisher Paulsen earned the victory pitching one shutout inning of relief.
Allatoona (13-2, 4-1) will host Kennesaw Mountain on Monday.
Friday
Lassiter 14, Sprayberry 1: The Trojans used a seven-run fifth inning to put an exclamation point on a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Walker Nolan and Drew McMillan came home on wild pitches to begin the big inning.
With the bases loaded, Ben Norton’s single brought in Trey Griffin and Parker Hughes. The Trojans reloaded the bases and Ty Sphar scored when Mikey Fettig was hit by a pitch.
Leading 12-1 Reece Robertson and Brady Kimberlin finished out the scoring coming around on a hit from Jack Rinehimer.
The Yellow Jackets were held in check with their lone run coming from Ryan Cross, scoring on a hit from Luciano in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Trojans scored three runs in the fourth inning, with scores from Parker Hughes, Max Beck-Berendsen, and Sphar to give Lassiter a 7-1 lead.
Wheeler 1, South Cobb 0: Tate Alston pitched a complete game shutout to lead the Wildcats to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Wheeler (9-9, 3-3) will travel to Sprayberry on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
Friday
Hillgrove 3, Marietta 1: Caleb Johnson scored two goals to help lead the Hawks to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Dean Awuah-Fosu and Josh Najjar each had assists.
Hillgrove (9-4, 5-2) will host North Paulding on Tuesday.
Lassiter 7, South Cobb 1: Rom Or scored three goals and Max Albertson added two to help lead the Trojans to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Henok Awoke and Charlie Alexander each added a goal. Awoke, Colin Nedblake, Nabil Hamrang, Raj Barbela, Gordie Finnegan and Tyler Aromin each added assists.
Lassiter (9-2, 4-1) will host Sprayberry on Tuesday.
Mount Paran 8, Christian Heritage 1: Ekow Hudson had three goals to help lead the Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
Stephen Emoghene, Andrew Davis, Sam McMurry, David Miller and Tyler Kroske each had goals. Emoghene, David Miller and Lucas Barnette each added assists.
Mount Paran (6-3, 4-0) will host Mount Vernon on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Friday
Harrison 2, Walton 1: Erin Houston scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of the second overtime to lead the Lady Hoyas to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Sydney Sparger and Alana Nesbit assisted on the game-winning goal.
Abby Langston added a goal and Houston had an assist.
Sophie Dishman made six saves in goal.
Harrison (7-3-2, 6-1) will travel to Marietta on Tuesday.
North Cobb Christian 9, Christian Heritage 0: Molly Wooldridge scored three goals to help lead the Lady Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
Macie Rainwater and Bella Stephens each had two goals while Chloe Clark and Maddie Freeman each added one.
North Cobb Christian will host Allatoona on Wednesday.
Lassiter 8, South Cobb 0: Siedah Buckley scored three goals to help lead the Lady Trojans to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Meg Aubry, Mary Froula, Maddi Kluth, Gabby Marinho and Mia Bazelais each added a goal. Ansley Buice and Claire Carson combined for the shutout in goal.
Lassiter will host Sprayberry on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Kell 10, Lassiter 8: Alexa Young scored four goals but the Lady Trojans came up short against their east Cobb rivals.
Ella Greyard had two goals, while Audrey Wisdom and Diana Bruder each added one.
Emily White in goal had 11 saves.
GIRLS GOLF
Walton wins Lady Raider Invitational: The Lady Raiders shot a team total of 238 at the Lafayette Golf Club on Saturday.
Walton won the tournament by 30 strokes. Mac Kaseta and Saanvi Venkatesh led the way with each shooting 79, Tatum Thompson shot 80.
Calhoun (268) finished second, while Dalton was third (274). Walton's "B" team, led by Olivia Packer's 88, finished fourth (278).
