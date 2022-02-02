Cayden Charles had 17 points and 14 rebounds to lead Allatoona to a 49-48 victory over Osborne on Tuesday.
Landen Pitts had 10 points and three assists, while Blake McAlister finished with eight points and three assists.
The Buccaneers (13-9, 8-6 Region 6AAAAAA) will host East Paulding on Thursday.
Pope 73, Sprayberry 57: Trey Kaiser scored 26 points to lead the Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA win.
Will Kuimjian added 17 points, while Areeb Khan finished with 10 points.
Pope (15-7, 8-5) will host Lassiter on Friday.
Wheeler 92, Lassiter 70: The Wildcats had five players score in double figures as they defeated the Trojans in Region 6AAAAAA play.
Kyle Burns finished with 25 points and had four assists, while Juvon Gamory scored 15 points off five 3s. Jalani Reynolds had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Damion Mitchell had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. Arrinten Page had 10 points, while Julian Ormond had eight points.
Wheeler (18-4, 13-0) will host Osborne on Friday
Walker 60, Excel Christian 50: Rickey McKenzie’s 34 points, eight rebounds helped earn the Wolverines a Region 7A Private win.
DJ Dennis scored 13 points and had five rebounds. Andrew Carey had five points and four assists, Jackson Evans added four points and six rebounds, and Robert Larsod finished with two points and seven rebounds.
The Wolverines (16-6, 5-3) will host Christian Heritage on Friday.
Mount Bethel Christian 70, Lakeview Academy 54: Jackson Bell’s 23 points led the Eagles to Region 6A Private victory.
James White finished with 17 points and five rebounds, while Cole Buker had 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Eagles (9-9, 8-5) will travel to the Weber School on Thursday.
North Cobb 56, Harrison 40: Alex Acosta’s 21 points and seven rebounds helped the Warriors earn a Region 3AAAAAAA win.
Evan Daniel and Ben Hall each finished with 12 points. Terrell Reeves scored four points and had 12 rebounds.
Harrison's Kanye Deas finished with 11 points, while Avery Marshall scored eight points.
North Cobb (7-14, 3-4) will travel to Walton on Friday, while Harrison (7-15, 2-5) will travel to North Paulding.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Lassiter 52, Wheeler 44: Macy Holt’s 12 points and three assists led the Lady Trojans to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Malia Loadwick scored 10 points and six rebounds, Zoe Jackson finished with seven points and Kenzie Wyman scored six points and had seven rebounds. Victoria Rayn finished with six points, three assists and three rebounds, Ciara Branch had five points and eight rebounds, and Kiara Evan had five points and six rebounds.
Lassiter (10-9, 7-6) will travel to Pope on Friday.
Sprayberry 71, Pope 48: The Lady Greyhounds’ Emily Ryan scored 17 points during the Region 6AAAAAA game.
Cetta Gatton finished with nine points, while Katie Ward had eight.
Pope (15-5, 12-0) will host senior night against Lassiter on Friday.
Mount Paran Christian 59, Christian Heritage 44: Kara Dunn’s 14 points and four rebounds helped earn the Lady Eagles a Region 7A Private victory.
Jessica Fields scored 13 points and had three rebounds and two assists, while Mackenzie Brothers finished with eight points and four steals. Jacalyn Myrthil had six points and five rebounds, and Libby Hein and Shamaria Jennings each scored four points.
Mount Paran Christian (15-4, 6-0) will travel to North Cobb Christian on Friday.
Kell 75, South Cobb 29: Jada Peterson’s 28 points and five rebounds led the Lady Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Crystal Henderson scored 12 points and had four assists with three steals, while Amaya Moss added 10 points and five rebounds. Jada Green finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Lady Longhorns (19-2, 12-1) will host Sprayberry on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
Hillgrove 6, Kennesaw Mountain 1: Ehi Aimuiwu scored two goals to push the Hawks in a non-region victory.
James Wilson added another goal and two assists. Aidan Boyle scored off a penalty kick, while Omar Jallow and Nick Giraldo added assists.
The Hawks will play at Lassiter on Friday.
