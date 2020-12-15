Warren Williams made a 3-pointer with 1 second to play to send the game to overtime, and Allatoona defeated South Cobb 67-64 on Monday night.
The Buccaneers (5-3, 3-2 Region 6AAAAAA) had four players in double figures led by Kevin Taylor with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Isaiah Logan finished with 11 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Marshall Willingham had 13 points, Cayden Charles finished with 10 and Williams added five points, five rebounds and four assists.
Allatoona will host Cambridge on Friday.
Kell 101, Lassiter 51: Najhae Colon had 20 points, making 4 of 6 3-pointers, to lead the Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
P.J. Johnson also made four 3-pointers as part of his 17 points. Aaron Smith had 17 points and seven rebounds, Scoot Henderson finished with 14 points, eight assists and four steals, and Dylan Cambridge added six points, eight boards, six assists and four steals.
Kell (6-1) will host Grayson on Saturday.
Walton 55, Riverwood 49: Luka Avaliani had 16 points to lead the Raiders to a non-region victory.
Luke Flynn added 14 points.
Walton (7-1) will host King’s Academy as part of the Cobb-Cherokee Classic on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Walton 52, Riverwood 40: Lexy Harris scored 20 points and pulled down 20 rebounds to lead the Lady Raiders to a non-region victory.
Tomisin Adenupe finished with 18 points.
Walton (4-4) will face Peachtree Ridge on Friday at Sequoyah High School.
