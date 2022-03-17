Drew Fields pitched 3 1/3 hitless innings and struck out five to help lead Allatoona to a 2-0 victory over Kell in Region 6AAAAAA play on Wednesday.

Landon Perkins pitched 1 2/3 inning of perfect relief to earn the save. 

The Buccaneers (13-0, 4-0) will travel to Osborne on Friday. 

GIRLS LACROSSE

Thursday

Hillgrove 13, Pope 4: Lauren Render scored four goals with two assists and Marleigh Belinfanti had three to lead the Lady Hawks to a victory over the Lady Greyhounds.

Olivia Perrone had two goals and Emily Bond had a goal and two assists. Elizabeth Bond, Aria Hannon and Villo Szabo each added a goal.

Cybella Smith made seven saves in net.

Hillgrove (5-1) will travel to Newnan on Friday.

 

