Allatoona's flag football team remained undefeated on the season by earning a win and a tie Monday.
The Lady Buccaneers tied Marietta 7-7 before going on to beat South Cobb 32-7.
In the opener against Marietta, Hazel Shultz intercepted a pass on the opening drive. That set up a Lauren Ford touchdown pass to Samantha Beck for an early 7-0 lead.
The defense took over from there, with Emma Bailey and Ava Garofalo adding interceptions.
Marietta scored in the final minute of the game, and held Allatoona short of the end zone on the final play.
In the nightcap, Ford threw two touchdown passes, one each to Beck and Payton O’Connor. Bailey Puckett added a rushing touchdowns and the defense had interceptions returned for touchdowns by Garofalo and Haley Coyle.
Allatoona (3-0-1) will travel to South Cobb on Nov. 12 to face the Lady Eagles and Hillgrove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.