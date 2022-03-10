Will Mosely was 2-for-3 with a home run, triple and two RBIs to help lead Allatoona to an 11-0 five-inning victory over Sprayberry in Region 6AAAAAA play Wednesday.
Tyler McGuire was 2-for-3 with four RBIs, Cruz Paul was 2-for-3 with a double and a triple, Micael Barron was 2-for-3 with a double and Riley Gaskins pitched four innings and allowed one hit to earn the win.
Allatoona (10-0) travels to Pope on Friday.
Mount Paran Christian 7, Harrison 0: Tate McKee and Davis Hodges combined to shut out the Hoyas in a non-region matchup.
McKee and Jake Tucker each had two hits and Paul Crane added a two-run double.
Mount Paran (10-1) will host Christian Heritage on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Wednesday
Walton 4, Allatoona 1: Bailey Raymond and the doubles team of Nick Kirka and Mitchell Freeman won their matches 6-0, 6-0 to lead the Raiders past the Bucs in non-region play.
Nick Vincent won his match 6-4, 6-4 and the team of Jack Hubbard and Stephen Zhu came out on top 6-1, 6-0.
Walton (6-1) will face Marietta on Thursday.
Etowah 3, Walker 2: Paul Fridman won his match 6-0, 6-0 as the Wolverines faced the Eagles in non-region play.
Alex Jaffe won 6-3, 6-4.
Walker will face North Cobb Christian on Thursday to open region play.
GIRLS TENNIS
Etowah 3, Walker 2: The Lady Wolverines won both doubles matches in a non-region match against the Lady Eagles.
The team of Jasmine Jokhai and Maya Patel won 6-3, 5-7, 11-9, while Allison Riley and Blakely Meyer won 6-4, 6-4.
Walker will face North Cobb Christian on Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wednesday
Hillgrove 15 North Paulding 7: Lauren Render scored seven goals to lead the Lady Hawks to an area victory.
Marleigh Belinfanti, Aria Hannon, Ava Carpinteri, Olivia Perrone, Villo Szabo, Elizabeth Bond, Ryann Woodham and Camie Townson each added a goal. Camie Townson had two assists and Villo Szabo had one.
Cybella Smith had seven saves in net.
Hillgrove (3-1) will host West Forsyth on Friday.
Tuesday
Creekview 16, Lassiter 7: Caitlin Gavin had four goals in the Lady Trojans’ matchup with the Lady Grizzlies.
Audrey Wisdom had two goals and Lacey Scherholz added one.
