Ethan Sutton did it at the plate and on the mound as he helped lead Allatoona to a 5-4 victory over Pope on Friday in Region 6AAAAAA play.
Sutton went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and pitched 4 ⅓ innings, allowing four hits, three earned runs and struck out nine to earn the win.
Landon Perkins pitched two strong innings of relief, allowing two hits and stuck out three to earn the save.
The Buccaneers (11-0, 2-0) will travel to Lassiter on Monday.
Wheeler 11, Osborne 2: Freddie Hartzell pitched six innings of two-run ball and struck out seven to lead the Wildcats to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
CJ Brennan had a double and drove in three, Kevin Mejia had two doubles, Drew Marshall finished with two hits and two RBIs and Hartzell added two hits.
Wheeler (4-7-1, 2-0) will travel to South Cobb on Monday.
Harrison 12, Ringgold 5: The Hoyas used an eight-run fourth inning to break the game open as they cruised to a non-region victory.
Jack Fleming was 2-for-4 and drove in three runs, Justen Newsom went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Jake Walling finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Preston Booth went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Dominic Stephenson added a hit and drove in two.
Harrison (8-4) will travel to North Cobb on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Friday
Hillgrove 12, West Forsyth 5: Lauren Render had six goals to lead the Lady Hawks to a non-area victory.
Marleigh Belinfanti and Ryann Woodham each had two goals while Emily Bond and Camie Townson each added one.
Render, Bond and Aria Hannon each had assists. Cybella Smith made seven saves in net.
Hillgrove (4-1) will host Pope on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Friday
Lassiter 3, Osborne 1: Max Alberton scored all three goals as the Trojans earned the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Cole Higgins, Aiden Mcconnie and Manav Kamdar added assists.
James Spurlin made a key save of a penalty kick.
Lassiter (8-2, 3-1) will travel to Pope on Tuesday.
Sprayberry 4, Allatoona 0: Jean-Marcel Sylvian had two goals to help lead the Yellow Jackets to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Santiago Peralta and Kebron Dawit each added a goal.
Sprayberry (7-1-1, 3-1) will host Kell on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Friday
Allatoona 3, Sprayberry 0: Carissa Riggs, Presley Neese and Brea Stack each scored a goal to lead the Lady Buccaneers to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Allatoona (7-3, 2-0) will travel to West Forsyth on Tuesday.
Mount Paran Christian 10, Christian Heritage 0: McKenna Bothe and Sarah Schartz each scored three goals to lead the Lady Eagles to a Area 7A victory.
Nadia Benefield, Abi Hrinsin, Jenna Lemmerman, and Alexis Shafer each added a goal. Shafer had three assists.
Mount Paran (8-2, 3-0) will host Walker on Wednesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Thursday
North Cobb 4, Hillgrove 1: The doubles team of Lorenzo Alarcon and Kamron Fosdick won 6-0, 6-2 to help the Warriors win the Region 3AAAAAAA match.
Peyton Stack (6-0, 6-1), Tyler Goldfine (6-2, 6-0) and Raeden Selee (6-2, 6-4) each won singles matches.
