Allatoona got a pair of superior pitching performances from Drew Fields and Ethan Sutton to shut down the Raiders 3-0 and 10-2 in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
In Game 1, Fields needed only 75 pitches to throw a complete game, three-hit shutout while striking out five.
Allatoona scored two runs in the first and one in the second, but were held to only four hits in the game. Sam Tomczak had a hit and the only RBI.
In Game 2, Sutton pitched 5⅔ innings, allowed four hits and struck out seven.
Ethan Crawley was 2-for-4 with a home run and drove in four. Paul Cruz went 4-for-5 with a triple and drove in three. Greyson Coker finished 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, Tomczak had two hits and an RBI and Anthony Planeta added two hits.
Allatoona (20-12) will travel to Blessed Trinity for a second round series, beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday.
Walton 3-2, South Forsyth 2-6: Kyle Chatham five hits, including a home run, two RBIs and a pair of stolen bases as he helped the Raiders earn a doubleheader split in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
In Game 1, Chatham was 3-for-3 with a solo homer to back starter Dane Moehler. The right hander pitched a complete game and struck out seven to earn the win.
Thomas Donovan went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
In Game 2, Chatham had two hits, an RBI and stole two bases. Jackson Taylor was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Davis Wright had two hits with a double.
Walton (20-12) will host South Forsyth in a deciding third game Monday at East Cobb Baseball Complex. The winner will face the winner of the Peachtree Ridge, Buford series.
Richmond Hill 6-3, Campbell 5-0: Two big innings cost the Spartans a chance at the first-round upset in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
In Game 1, the Wildcats scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-3 lead, and then held on for the one-run victory.
In Game 2, the game remained scoreless until the seventh when Richmond Hill scored all three of its runs.
The Wildcats advanced to face Parkview in the second round. Campbell finished its season 9-18.
Parkview 7-9, McEachern 2-3: The Panthers got a pair of strong pitching performances to hold off the Indians in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Thorpe Musci pitched a complete game, allowed three hits and struck out seven in Game 1, while Landon Stripling pitched five innings, scattered five hits and struck out five in Game 2.
Jordan Baynes had a hit and an RBI for McEachern in the opener. In the nightcap, Andrew Carter had two hits including a solo home run, and Baynes went 2-for-4 and drove in two.
Parkview will travel to Richmond Hill for Round 2. The Indians close the season 17-14.
