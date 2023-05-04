Owen Rogers scored four goals, including the game winner with just over three minutes to play to lead Allatoona to a 13-12 victory ove Blessed Trinity in the Class 5A-6A state quarterfinals on Wednesday.
The victory sends the Buccaneers (14-6) into a semifinal match where they will host Marist on Tuesday.
Allatoona trailed nearly the entire match, but Brayden Smith scored one of his two goals early in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 10-10. Moments later Rogers gave the Buccaneers their first lead of the night.
After Blessed Trinity tied the score, Brayden Smith scored the second of his two goals on the night to put Allatoona back in front. Rogers gave the Bucs a two-goal lead, and the defense held the Titans to one goal over the last three minutes to secure the victory.
Blessed Trinity led 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, 5-3 at the half and 9-8 at the end of three periods.
Morgan Madish finished the night with two goals and an assist, Jack Frischmann had two goals, while Ethan Merandi, George Kahinga and Ben Lea each added one.
Brayden Fountain had two assists and Jacob Koehler added one.
South Forsyth 7, Walton 6: The Raiders fell in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Walton finished the season 11-8.
Lambert 10, Harrison 3: The Hoyas fell in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Harrison finished the season 10-10.
Roswell 17, Pope 9: The Greyhounds fell in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A-6A state playoffs.
Pope finished the season 12-9.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wednesday
West Forsyth 11, Hillgrove 8: The Hawks fell in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Hillgrove finished the season 11-7.
Westminster 7, Mount Paran Christian 3: The Eagles fell in the quarterfinals of the Class A-4A state playoffs.
Mount Paran Christian finished the season 10-9.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wednesday
Walton 3, West Forsyth 0: The Raiders swept their way to victory in a quarterfinal match of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Walton will face the winner of North Gwinnett and South Forsyth in the state championship match in Rome on May 13.
BOYS TENNIS
Wednesday
Marist 3, Pope 2: The Greyhounds fell in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
