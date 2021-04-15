Allatoona remained in first place of Region 6AAAAAA with a 5-1 victory over Kell on Wednesday.
Will Mosley was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Hunter Paulsen and Ben Crawley each had two hits.
Ethan Sutton pitched four innings, allowed two hits, one run and struck out six to earn the victory.
Landon Perkins pitched the final three innings of two-hit ball to earn the save.
The Buccaneers (21-5, 11-1) will host Osborne on Friday
Pope 12, South Cobb 2: Caid Heflin had a triple and drove in four to help lead the Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
The win keeps Pope (19-5, 11-2) ½ game behind Allatoona in the region standings.
Riley Frost was 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, Fabian Guillen had two hits and an RBI, Carson Kerce drove in two and Nick Jones added a hit and an RBI.
Jack Butler pitched a complete game to earn the win.
The Greyhounds will host Kennesaw Mountain on Friday.
Lassiter 5 Wheeler 2: Ben Norton pitched six strong innings, allowed three hits and struck out six to help lead the Trojans to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Kyle Carlson, Bradley Frye and Cameron Campbell each had RBIs. Ryan Martin and Carlson had extra base hits.
Caden Pierce picked up the save with a scoreless seventh inning.
Lassiter (19-5, 8-3) will host Sprayberry on Friday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Walker 21, Woodland 0: Jasmine Jokhai had four goals to help lead the Lady Wolverines to victory.
Twelve players scored for Walker including Grace Koutouzis with three goals and two assists, Finley Tabb finished with two goals and three assists and Schuyler Boyer added three assists.
Sophie Severino earned the shutout in goal.
Walker (8-2) will travel to Mount Paran on Friday.
Kell 19, Kennesaw Mountain 5: Erin King had four goals to help lead the Lady Longhorns to an area victory.
Delaney Gilchrist and Lindsey King each had three goals, while Mia Pajares and Alyse Keels each added two.
Caleigh Shore led the Lady Mustangs with four goals.
Tuesday
Cambridge 22, Kell 11: Erin King had three goals and assists but the Lady Longhorns dropped the area matchup.
Lauren Whitehurst and Lindsey King each had two goals.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday
Whitefield Academy 5, Landmark Christian 0: Lindsey Fry and Avery Fassnacht each scored two goals to help lead the Lady Wolfpack to a Region 2A victory.
Kyla McCurdy added a goal and an assist.
Whitefield (9-5, 6-1) will face Paideia on Thursday.
North Cobb Christian 4, Walker 1: Macie Rainwater scored all four goals as the Lady Eagles advanced to the Region 7A championship game.
Molly Wooldridge and Bella Stephens each had two assists.
Maddie Freeman made eight saves in goal.
North Cobb Christian (7-2-1, 3-1) will face Mount Paran Christian for the region championship Thursday at Walker.
BOYS GOLF
Tuesday
Pope finishes third: The Greyhounds finished third at the Cobblestone Shootout.
Carter Nelson shots 71 to earn low medalist honors.
Campbell 150, Kell 188: The Spartans earned the victory at Fox Creek Golf Links.
Alex Meltzer shot 35 to earn medalist honors.
Monday
Campbell 170, Kennesaw Mountain 174: The Spartans won the non-region match at Fox Creek Golf Links.
Alex Meltzer shot 36 to earn medalist honors.
GIRLS GOLF
Tuesday
Campbell 86, Kell 109: The Lady Spartans earned a non-region victory at Fox Creek Golf Links.
Kennedy Nicholson and Ciara Cooper both shot 43.
Monday
Campbell 138, Allatoona 144: Ana Herndon and Kennedy Nicholson both shot 44 to lead the Lady Spartans to a non-reion victory at Fox Creek Golf Links.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.