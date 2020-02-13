Allatoona’s girls tennis team won its season opener with a 3-2 decision over Kennesaw Mountain on Wednesday.
Carson Smith won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, while No. 3 Savannah Sanabia won in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.
The doubles team of Gabby and Izzy Penge earned the third point with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory.
The Lady Buccaneers (1-0) will travel to Paulding County on Feb. 24.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wednesday
Walker 13, King’s Ridge Christian 12: Six players scored as the Lady Wolverines picked up their first win of the season.
Walker (1-0) led 9-6 at the half. King’s Ridge pulled within one, but it could not even the match.
The Lady Wolverines will return to action Feb. 25 at Carrollton.
BOYS LACROSSE
Tuesday
Lassiter 18, Wheeler 1: Ethan Cox had three goals and three assists to help lead the Trojans to a victory over their east Cobb rivals.
Murphy Mostellar added two goals and four assists for Lassiter, which will host Milton on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday
Hillgrove 2, River Ridge 0: Brooke Hart had a goal and an assist as the Lady Hawks remained unbeaten.
Coco Carleton also scored for Hillgrove (3-0), which will travel to Harrison on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.