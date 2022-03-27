Allatoona scored eight runs in the top of the sixth inning to break open a tight game for a 12-0 non-region victory over North Cobb on Saturday.
Jackson McElvy went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, double and drove in four to help the Buccaneers move to 18-0 on the season.
William Mosley was 2-for-3 with a double, homer and three RBIs, Taylor Shultz was 2-for-3 and Aiden Jolley added a hit and an RBI.
Ethan Crawley pitched 4 ⅔ innings of three-hit ball and struck out five to earn the win.
Allatoona will host Buckeye Valley (Ohio) on Monday.
Kennesaw Mountain 10, South Cobb 0: Sam Parker and Dylan Dietz combined to pitch a shutout in Region 6AAAAAA play.
The Mustangs (10-9, 4-4) will travel to Pope on Monday.
Friday
Lassiter 20, Osborne 5: Reece Robertson was 3-for-3 with two doubles and five RBIs to lead the Trojans to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Hayden Sottile was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and Caleb Carpenter added a hit and three RBIs.
Lassiter (13-6, 4-4) will host Kell on Monday.
Pope 9, Wheeler 1: Jack Butler pitched six innings of one-hit ball and Kent Schmidt and Caid Heflin each homered as the Greyhounds rolled to a Region 6AAAAAA win.
Carson Kerce went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Dawson Campbell and Heath Owen each added doubles.
Pope (14-6, 7-1) will host Kennesaw Mountain on Monday.
Allatoona 11, Kennesaw Mountain 4: Ethan Sutton pitched five innings, scattered six hits and struck out eight to earn the win, and also went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs as the Buccaneers picked up the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Michael Barron was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Blake Wootton finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Campbell 3, East Coweta 1: Ryan Gold pitched five strong innings allowing two hits and struck out 10 to lift the Spartans to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Campbell (10-7, 4-2) will host Newnan on Tuesday.
Harrison 6, North Paulding 3: Craig Kalkbrenner had a triple and drove in two to help lead the Hoyas to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Preston Booth had a hit and two RBIs and Brady Owens pitched 5⅔ innings to earn the win.
Harrison (10-8, 2-4) will travel to Hillgrove on Tuesday.
Thursday
Harrison 10, North Paulding 5: Jake Walling went 3-for-3 with a double and drove in three to help the Hoyas earn the region win.
Dominic Stephenson was 2-for-4 with two doubles and drove in three and Landon Scott added a double and three RBIs.
Tate Strickland pitched six strong innings, allowing three hits and struck out 10 to earn the win.
BOYS SOCCER
Friday
Walton 6, North Paulding 0: Dylan Bailey had three goals to lead the Raiders to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
JP Ramos had a goal and an assist, Zak Geiger and Walter Burnett added goals while Bailey, Austin Griner and Louis Echenoz added assists.
Walton (10-4-1, 7-2) will host North Cobb on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Friday
Hillgrove 2, Harrison 1 (PK): The Lady Hawks earned the first win over the Lady Hoyas in program history to earn a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Molly Mallebranche scored the winning penalty kick. Alexis Lugonzo scored a goal and Kaleigh O’Quinn had an assist. Goalkeeper Ella Noren saved two penalty kicks in the shootout.
Hillgrove (9-3-1, 7-2) will travel to North Paulding on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Friday
North Cobb 3, Marietta 0: The Warriors opened the Region 3AAAAAAA tournament with a sweep of the Blue Devils.
Peyton Stack won 6-1, 6-2 in singles, while in doubles Kamron Fosdick and Zuhri Tann Wilson won 6-1, 6-0 and the team of Zeke Cotton and Quintin Ferrara needed three sets to come out on top 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.
Wheeler 4, Lassiter 1: Kile Ha, Joe Thottungal, and Swarat Kulkarni each won singles matches to help the Wildcats earn a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Ha won 6-0, 6-0, Thottungal (7-6, 6-4) and Kulkarni (6-1, 6-4). The doubles team of Phillip Phanhthourath and Noah Sheikh needed three sets to win 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.
GIRLS GOLF
Walton wins Lady Rambler: Saanvi Venkatesh shot 76 and Tatum Thompson shot 78 to help lead the Lady Raiders to a tournament victory at Lafayette Golf Club.
Kat Euston and Annika Gomeyac each shot 81 and Olivia Packer had an 85.
Walton will play in the Lady Trojan tournament in Carrollton next month.
