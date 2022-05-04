Allatoona won Game 2 of its Class AAAAAA second round playoff series over South Effingham 7-1 to earn a split and force a deciding Game 3 on Wednesday.

Needing a good effort to keep the season alive, Ethan Sutton delivered with a complete-game four-hit performance. He struck out seven in the win.

Will Mosley was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Blake Wootton went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Ethan Crawley added two hits.

South Effingham won Game 1 5-3.

Aiden Jolley had a solo home run in the opener and Taylor Shultz was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Lassiter 2-7, Richmond Hill 7-4: The Trojans posted a come-from-behind victory in Game 2 of its Class AAAAAA state playoffs.

The win forces a deciding Game 3 on Wednesday, with the winner advancing to the state quarterfinals.

Richmond Hill scored five runs in the sixth inning to post a come-from-behind victory in Game 1.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Tuesday

Lassiter 15, Lambert 8: Ella Greyard had five goals to lead the Lady Trojans to a victory in the second round of the Class 6A/7A state playoffs.

Audrey Wisdom had three goals and six assists, Caitlin Gavin finished with three goals and Alexa Young added two.

Emily White had nine saves in net.

Lassiter will travel to Johns Creek for a state quarterfinal matchup on either Thursday or Friday.

Walton 13, North Forsyth 8: The Lady Raiders moved on with a victory in the second round of the Class 6A/7A state playoffs. 

Walton will host Chattahoochee in a state quarterfinal game on either Thursday or Friday.

Blessed Trinity 19, Walker 3: Abby Hurd had two goals and Finley Tabb added one as the Lady Wolverines fell in the Class A/5A second round game.

Sophie Severino had nine saves in net.

Walker finished the season 5-9.

GIRLS TENNIS

Tuesday

Walton 3, West Forsyth 0: The Lady Raiders continued their path toward another state championship with a sweep in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament.

Walton will host North Gwinnett in a semifinal match by May 9.

BOYS TENNIS

Tuesday

Centennial 3, Kell 0: The Longhorns fell in the state quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs. 

