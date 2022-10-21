Allatoona defeated Kennesaw Mountain 6-0 in its first game of the flag football season Thursday night.
Maci Strickland powered the Lady Buccaneers’ offense in the one-score win, totaling seven carries for 33 yards and one touchdown.
Samantha Beck recorded a team-high eight tackles and six sacks for Allatoona. Ansley Ingle caught three of the team’s five interceptions as the Lady Buccaneers’ defense stifled Kennesaw Mountain.
Allatoona will be back in action Monday against another Cobb County opponent, Harrison.
