Allatoona swept Kennesaw Mountain and Wheeler on Monday to complete its inaugural flag football regular season undefeated.
The Lady Buccaneers (6-0-1) did not allow a point on the day as they beat Kennesaw Mountain 2-0 and followed that with a 19-0 shutout of Wheeler.
Against Kennesaw Mountain, Allatoona opened the second half with quarterback Lauren Ford connecting on a long pass to Samantha Beck to put the Lady Bucs deep in Kennesaw Mountain territory. The Lady Mustangs’ defense held and forced a turnover on downs at the 1-yard line.
On the ensuing drive, Beck broke through and sacked the quarterback for the only points of the game.
Against Wheeler, the defense continued its high level of play. Ava Garofalo had three interceptions, returning two of them for touchdowns. Haley Coyle also had an interception, which she returned for a touchdown.
Hillgrove 31, South Cobb 6: Lindsay Bell threw for three touchdowns to lead the Lady Hawks past the Lady Eagles.
Bell finished the night with 161 passing yards and 51 rushing yards. Two of her touchdown passes went to Lauren Render, who finished with six receptions for 91 yards.
Hillgrove 20, Osborne 7: Lindsay Bell threw two touchdowns passes and had 186 yards of total offense as she led the Lady Hawks to victory.
Bell completed a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jasmine Blackburn and an 11-yarder to Victoria Shanahan. Bell added a rushing touchdown in the win.
Osborne 21, South Cobb 0: Dechea Branham had 80 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Lady Cardinals past the Lady Eagles.
Branham also had an 18-yard touchdown pass to Aliyaha Heron.
Zoie Johnson and Sandra Alvarez combined for three interceptions, and the Osborne defense completely shut down the South Cobb running game, holding it to single-digit rushing yards.
Osborne (2-7) will travel to Marietta on Nov. 30 to play make-up games against Kennesaw Mountain and the Lady Blue Devils.
Friday
Allatoona 12 Hillgrove 6: Lauren Ford threw two touchdown passes to lead the Lady Buccaneers past the Lady Hawks.
Ford connected on a 45-yard pass to Emma Bailey in the first half. The play set up a short touchdown pass to Ava Garofalo for a 6-0 lead.
Hillgrove responded with a touchdown pass from Lindsay Bell to Reina Checo to tie the game 6-6 at the half.
Early in the second half, Ford found Samantha Beck with a 40-yard pass to put Allatoona inside the Hillgrove 10. Ford connected with Haley Coyle a short touchdown pass for the 12-6 lead. Coyle added to her night with an interception later in the half.
