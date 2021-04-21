The Allatoona boys golf team shot a team total of 314 to tie for runner-up in the Area 4AAAAAA tournament on Monday, but lost a playoff for the automatic qualifier to the state tournament.
Dalton shot 309 to win the region title, while Carrollton earned the runner-up spot after spot after beating the Bucs in the playoff. Allatoona earned a sectional tournament qualifier.
The Bucs were led by Jackson Stone’s 75, which earned him a tie for fifth in the individual tournament. Jaden Saunders shot 76 to tie for seventh, Jackson Morrell tied for 11th with a 78 and Caleb Chastain added an 85 to round out the scoring.
Pope (328) finished fifth, Kennesaw Mountain (356) was seventh and Lassiter (364) was eighth.
Kell’s Jackson Gallagher shot 73 to finish third in the individual tournament, Kennesaw Mountain’s James Peterson (76) finished tied for seventh and Sprayberry’s Joe Starker (78) tied for 11th.
Pope’s Carter Nelton and Carter Davie shot 79 and 80 to finish 14th and 15th respectively.
Lassiter’s Jack Shade shot 81 to finish 18th, Popels Michael Dwyer shot 84 to finish 23rd and Wheeler’s Will Busch and Pope’s Andrew McGrath shot 85 to tie for 26th.
GIRLS GOLF
Allatoona finishes second: The Lady Buccaneers shot a team total of 285 to finish as the runner-up in the Area 4AAAAAA tournament, and secured a trip to state.
Carrollton shot 270 to win the region title. Pope shot 368 to finish fifth.
Allatoona was led by Davi Loccisano and Sara Tilton who both shot 90 to finish tied for fifth in the individual tournament. Brooke Warner finished 12th with a score of 105 to round out the Lady Bucs scoring.
Lassiter’s Piper Shook shot 97 to finish eighth and earned an individual spot in the state tournament.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Kell 12, Walton 11 (OT): The Lady Longhorns came back from three goals down with 1:41 to play to win the Area 4 championship on Tuesday.
Delaney Gilchrist had five goals, Lindsey King had four goals and an assist, Ansley Knor had a goal and an assist while Kaitlyn Bailey and Alyse Keels each added a goal.
Joy Abson made 12 saves in goal.
The Lady Longhorns (12-5, 7-0) will host Chattahoochee on Thursday.
North Cobb 9, Carrollton 8: Maddie Diaz scored the winning goal with 3 seconds to play to lead the Lady Warriors to victory.
Alyssa Curto scored three goals, Diaz and Kacy Handzel each had two goals and Bailey Brumley made seven saves in goal.
Walker 18, Marietta 8: Grace Koutouzis had five goals and four assists to lead the Lady Wolverines past the Lady Blue Devils.
Schuyler Boyer had two goals and three assists.
Walker (9-3) will host Bremen on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Whitefield Academy 6, Savannah Country Day 1: Kyla McCurdy scored two goals with an assist to help lead the Lady Wolfpack to a win in the opening round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
The victory moves Whitefield (10-6) into the second round for only the second time in program history. The Lady Wolfpack will travel to Brookstone for Round 2 on Monday.
Avery Fassnacht, Lindsey Fry and Hannah Docabo each had a goal and an assist, Ansley Hales had an assist, and Whitefield added a goal on an own goal.
BASEBALL
Whitefield Academy 8, Landmark 6: The Wolfpack scored three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to come from behind and win the Region 2A championship.
Nick Olson was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and Parker Ladd was 2-for-4 and drove in two.
Ladd pitched 3 ⅓ innings, allowing one hit and struck out four to earn the win.
Whitefield (12-13, 6-2) will travel to Landmark on Thursday.
Pope 5, Marist 2: James Tibbs went 2-for-4 with a home run and drove in two as the Greyhounds earned the non-region victory.
Quinn Kerce went 2-for-4 with two doubles, Heath Owen had a double and RBI and Riley Frost added a double.
Jack Butler pitched six strong innings and Tibbs earned the save.
Pope will travel to Sprayberry on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.