Jaden Saunders shot 74 to help lead the Allatoona boys golf team to a fourth-place finish in the Class AAAAAA sectional tournament at Jekyll Island on Monday.
The Buccaneers shot a team total of 321 to earn a spot in the Class AAAAAA state tournament in Carrollton on May 17-18.
Allatoona's other scores came from Jackson Stone (81), Caleb Chastain (81) and Jackson Morrell (85).
Cambridge won the sectional with a score of 298, Richmond Hill (316) was second and North Atlanta (319) was third.
BOYS GOLF
Mount Paran Christian advances: The Eagles finished second in the Class A Private sectional on Monday. They advance to the state tournament to be played at Heritage Golf Links in Tucker on May 17-18.
GIRLS GOLF
Lady Eagles head to state: The Lady Eagles finished third in the Class A Private sectional on Monday. They advance to the state tournament to be played at Heritage Golf Links in Tucker on May 17-18.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Creekview 21, Allatoona 3: The Lady Buccaneers' season came to an end in the second round of the Class 6A/7A state playoffs. Allatoona finishes the season 7-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.