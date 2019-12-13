Tomisin Adenupe hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds to play to lift the Walton girls to a 45-44 victory over Region 4AAAAAAA rival Roswell on Friday.
Adenupe scored 21 points, making four 3-pointers, to lead the Lady Raiders. Liz Williams added seven points for Walton (4-7, 2-0).
Sprayberry 54, Osborne 30: Anna Vereen had 11 points and five steals to help lead the Lady Yellow Jackets past their Region 6AAAAAA rivals.
Sprayberry (5-5, 2-3) outscored Osborne 32-10 in the second half.
Janelle McDaniel had 10 points, while Ella Grace Hickman and Harmony Marks each had nine.
North Cobb Christian 62, Whitefield Academy 13: The Lady Eagles remained undefeated as they rolled over the Lady Wolfpack in a Region 6A crossover game.
North Cobb Christian improved to 8-0, continuing the best start in program history.
Brooke Moore led the way with 21 points, 11 rebounds, eight steals, four assists and three blocks. Mary Claire Norman had 11 points and six rebounds, Kaitlyn Parker finished with seven points, Payten Phillips had six and Lollie Smith added four points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Mount Pisgah Christian 49, Walker 44: Sophie Hill scored 17 points but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Wolverines fell to their Region 6A rival.
Grace Koutouzis had 11 points, while Mattie Garrett and Schuyler Boyer each added eight for Walker (2-7, 1-2).
Notre Dame Academy 37, Dominion Christian 32: Risa Wynne had nine points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a slow third quarter.
Dominion Christian (4-4) led 19-14 at the half, but it was outscored 11-3 in the third quarter.
Seanna Cooper had eight points and Hanna Osagie added seven points and 10 rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Friday
Mount Bethel Christian 39, Mount Paran Christian 32: Jordan Meka scored 14 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and added four blocks to help the Eagles down their Region 6A rival.
Alex Langford had 14 points, while Chase Harrison added nine points, seven assists and four steals for Mount Bethel (2-2).
Kobe Williams, Jake Williams and Alex Elliott each had seven points for Mount Paran.
Walker 79, Mount Pisgah Christian 58: Chandler Baker scored 26 points to lead the Wolverines past their Region 6A rival.
Christopher Newell had 18 points, Omar Cooper 14 and Burke Chebuhar added 13 for Walker (9-1).
Dominion Christian 63, Notre Dame Academy 45: Caleb Raines had 21 points and eight steals to lead the Knights to victory.
Rafael Jackson finished with 12 points and five steals, while Carson Parkhurst added 11 for Dominion (5-3).
