Hallie Adams set a new Pope career record for victories Thursday with a 16-0 win over South Cobb.
Adams also pitched the 10th no-hitter of her career to earn her 65th win as a member of the Lady Greyhounds.
Bailey Chapin and Kaitlyn Wells were 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Abby Rocco had two hits, Morgan Hermaon added a hit with two RBIs and Jadyn Laneaux drove in two for Pope (19-5).
Marietta 3 North Paulding 2 (8 inn.): Toni Sims drove in Savannah Stevens with the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth to lift the Lady Blue Devils to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Ray King got Marietta on the board in the top of the sixth with an RBI single, then tied the game in the seventh. Stevens tripled in the eighth to set up the eventual game-winner.
Sims went 2-for-4 with an RBI. King finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Stevens went 2-for-4 and Zoe Adams was 3-for-3.
McKaela Walker earned the win, pitching a complete game, allowing four hits and striking out 13.
Harrison 10, North Cobb 0: Hannah Turner pitched five strong innings, allowed only three hits and struck out three to help the Lady Hoyas remain unbeaten in Region 3AAAAAAA play.
Emma Grace Walker was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in three. Saylor McNearney finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Lexi Caruso added two hits and drove in two.
Harrison (19-2, 15-0) travels to Allatoona on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Thursday
Lassiter 3, Marietta 0: Katie Bochniak did a little bit of everything to help the Lady Trojans earn a victory in the non-region match.
Bochniak finished the match with nine kills, five digs, 10 assists and five aces to help Lassiter win in straight sets 25-17, 25-12, 25-14.
Kendall Bruice had six kills, while Kate Kudlac and Ava Fiorelli each had five. Ella Fiorelli and Jenna Muetterties each had 10 digs.
The Lady Trojans (14-3) will host Allatoona and Pope on Saturday to determine the top seed for next week’s Region 6AAAAAA tournament.
