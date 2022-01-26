Alex Acosta’s 16 points and 16 rebounds led North Cobb to its first region win of the season with a 58-54 victory over North Paulding on Tuesday.
Evan Daniel had 13 points with five boards, Jamal Johnson finished with 11 points and five assists, and Damonte Pellott added 10 points and six rebounds.
North Cobb (5-14, 1-7 Region 3AAAAAAA) will travel to Marietta on Friday.
Wheeler 64, South Cobb 38: Kyle Burns made four 3-pointers as part of his 21 points to lead the Wildcats to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Isaiah Collier finished with 15 points and seven assists, while Klairus Amir made three 3s for his nine points and pulled down five rebounds. Jalani Reynolds and Arrinten Page each had seven points.
Lassiter 54, Kennesaw Mountain 36: Cal Liston had 19 points to lead the Trojans to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Cole Lewis had 11 points and Rickardo Jackson finished with 10.
Lassiter (4-15, 2-9) will travel to Kell on Friday.
Allatoona 77, Sprayberry 54: Cayden Charles had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Buccaneers past the Yellow Jackets in Region 6AAAAAA play.
Blake Mcalister finished with 12 points, Landen Pitts had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Levi Brown added seven points
Allatoona (11-9, 6-6) will travel to South Cobb on Friday.
Monday
North Cobb Christian 85, Christian Heritage 73: Albert Wilson had 24 points and 15 rebounds as the Eagles earned a huge Region 7A victory on the road.
Josh Dixon had 24 points and seven assists, Jack Hewitt finished with 14 points and Tremain Davis nine and C.J. Wallace eight.
North Cobb Christian (12-5, 4-1) will travel to Excel on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
McEachern 53, East Coweta 50 (OT): The Lady Indians needed overtime to hold off their Region 2AAAAAAA rival.
Kalise Hill led the way with 12 points followed by Caly Cage and Jada Bates who each had 11.
McEachern (11-8, 3-1) will travel to Newnan on Friday.
Kell 76, Pope 37: The Lady Longhorns had four players in double figures as they rolled their east Cobb rival in Region 6AAAAAA play.
Crystal Henderson led Kell with 18 points, seven points and seven assists. Jamiah Gregory had 18 points, Jada Peterson finished with 17, Amaya Moss had 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Jada Green finished with 10 points
Riley Bensman led Pope with 14 points and Erica New added eight.
Kell (17-2, 10-1) will travel to Lassiter on Friday, while Pope (10-10, 7-5) travels to Spayberry on Tuesday.
Campbell 70, Newnan 22: Chelsea Lewis and Lila Marble each scored 11 points to lead the Lady Spartans to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Laila Battle finished with 10 points, Cheyenne Clark had eight points and seven rebounds, while Jaida Fitzgerald had eight points and eight boards. Sarah Taub added seven points.
Campbell (14-8, 4-1) will host East Coweta on Tuesday.
Lassiter 56, Kennesaw Mountain 22: Macy Holt had 14 points to help the Lady Trojans earn a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Malia Loadwick finished with 10 points and five rebounds, Kate Squires had six points and seven rebounds, and Kenzie Wyman added five points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Lassiter (7-8, 5-5) travels to Kell on Friday.
Mount Paran Christian 66, Darlington 37: Kara Dunn finished with 21 points to lead the Lady Eagles to a Region 7A win.
Katelyn Dunning had 15 points and six assists, Jessica Fields finished with 11 points and Kaylynn Kirklen added six.
Mount Paran (14-4, 5-0) will travel to Walker on Friday.
