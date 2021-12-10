CJ Brown had a career-high 38 points and Ricky McKenzie added a career-high 27 as Walker rolled past Athens Academy for a 91-72 win Thursday.
Brown was 14-of-18 from the floor and 9-of-11 from the free-throw line. He also added 12 rebounds in an all-around effort.
Noah Pederson finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Jackson Evans and Jackson Williams each pulled down eight rebounds, and McKenzie added six.
Walker (6-3) will face Westminster Christian on Dec. 19 as part of the Dominion Christian Classic.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday
Marietta 59, Hebron Christian 58: Chloe Sterling's basket with 11 seconds to play proved to be the difference as the Lady Blue Devils rallied from a 16-point deficit to earn the non-region victory.
Sterling inbounded the ball to herself off a defender's back to set up the winning score. She finished the game with 31 points, including making seven 3-pointers.
Frances Storey finished with nine points on three 3-pointers. Lauren Nelson had nine points and four rebounds, and MJ Harris finished with five points and four blocks for Marietta (3-5).
Wednesday
Pebblebrook 60, North Cobb Christian 51: Kania Seymour had a game-high 24 points to lead the Lady Falcons to a non-region victory.
Nia Morgan and Kelcei Rivers finished with eight points and Ashantes Lewis added seven in the win.
North Cobb Christian was led by Brooke Moore, who finished with 22 points and six rebounds. Lauryn Towns had 14 points and six rebounds, and Alexis Healy added nine points.
Pebblebrook (4-1) will face Greenforest Christian in the Queens of Hardwood Classic at Whitewater on Saturday, while North Cobb Christian (4-4) will take on Loganville in the Sandy Spiel Showcase at Grayson.
