Kell defeated Sprayberry 8-5 in a Strike Out Cancer game Monday played at Kennesaw State’s Bailey Park.
It was the second straight season the east Cobb neighbors played the game at Kennesaw State.
Brooke Smith was 2-for-4, while Brooke Beam went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Anna Bardeen was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Alex Wesley had a hit and an RBI, Kate Halfon went 2-for-4, Kam Minard had a double and an RBI and Quinn Overby went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Julia Hedrick earned the win in relief, pitching two innings with a strikeout. Beam entered in the sixth inning and earned the save.
Gabbi Leftwich started in the circle for Sprayberry, pitching five innings.
Jordan Simpson led the Lady Yellow Jackets with three hits and an RBI. Leftwich went 1-for-3 with an RBI, while Gracie Pederson and Danni Simpson each added a hit and an RBI.
Kell (12-7) was set to travel to North Springs on Tuesday.
Mount Paran Christian 1, Harrison 0: Malayna Tamborra threw a two-hit shutout and struck out 12 to lead the Lady Eagles to a non-region victory.
With the effort, Tamborra pushed her career strikeout total over 400.
Mallory Westbooke had a double and drove in the only run of the night on a sacrifice fly to bring in Ruby Collins.
Mount Paran (14-4) was set to host Therrell on Tuesday.
