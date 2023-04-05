AUGUSTA -- Tom Hoge shot a 6-under par 21, including a hole-in-one, to win the annual Masters Par-3 Tournament, but he's not the one that everyone is going to remember from Wednesday's festivities.
That honor will likely go to Northern Ireland's Seamus Power, who had back-to-back holes-in-one to close his round on Nos. 8 and 9. He became just the third person to accomplish the feat, joining 1948 Masters champion Claude Harmon (1968) and Toshi Izawa (2002). It was the first time Power had back-to-back aces, and he said the feeling was a little overwhelming.
"It's a dream come true," said Power, who now has 14 holes-in-one in his career. "Obviously to get one was special, but to get the second one was a bit surreal. It was an absolute blast out there."
For Hoge, he's now the one with the job of trying to break the Par 3 curse. No player who has ever won the Par 3 has gone on to win the Masters in the same year. It didn't seem to matter to the Fargo, North Dakota native who finished his round by acing No. 8 and birdieing No. 9.
In all, there were five holes-in-one on the day, which brought the total to 107 in Par 3 tournament history. However only two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, who finished tied for second with Kurt Kitayama at 5-under, made one on one of the redesigned first five holes.
Watson one-bounced his shot in the hole on No. 4. It was his first in the Par 3 tournament, and sixth overall.
"If I count this, this will be No. 6," he said. "So it was cool to see. One hop in."
Following the 2022 Masters, Augusta National redesigned and rerouted the first five holes on the Par 3 course, which allowed more holes to play along the DeSoto Springs Pond that sits inside of it. In addition, the reconfiguration along with the removal of some trees was done to make a better viewing experience for the fans. It allows them to take advantage of better views within a natural amphitheater behind the Butler and Eisenhower cabins.
Most of the yardages changed slightly as the course now measures 65 yards longer at 1,115 yards, but the biggest change came on No. 4, which went from 130 yards to 70. The longest hole is now No. 5 at 155 yards.
The final hole-in-one of the day came from Scottie Scheffler. The defending champion slam dunked his ace, making it on the fly. He said it was a good way to finish his preparation as he begins his title defense on Thursday.
"That was pretty fun," Scheffler said. "We were trying to make one all day. That was just, I guess, the slam dunk at the end was definitely very fun."
