Atlanta United 2 announced Wednesday that it had signed midfielder Alan Carleton, a Powder Springs native, to an MLS Next Pro contract through the 2024 season.
“Alan has been a talented player for the Atlanta United Academy since joining our original class in 2016,” Atlanta United Academy Director Matt Lawrey said. “He is a very technically and tactically gifted player who has shown great composure on the ball in the midfield. We are excited to see him continue his development with our MLS Next Pro team this season.”
The 17-year-old Carleton was a member of the first Atlanta United Academy team to take the field in 2016 at the Generation Adidas Cup. He has continued to progress through the academy ranks and made his professional debut for Atlanta United 2 on April 3, 2022, in a 2-1 win at Hartford. His first start came Aug. 10, 2022 at New York Red Bulls II.
Carleton finished his first professional season with 12 appearances, including two starts, and 276 total minutes played.
Carleton's older brother, Andrew, was Atlanta United's first homegrown signing in 2016 and went on to play 10 games for the MLS club and 29 games for Atlanta United 2 from 2017-19. He is now part of the Las Vegas Lights of the USL Championship league.
Atlanta United 2, marking its first season with the MLS Next Pro circuit after previously being part of USL Championship, will open the season March 26, hosting New England Revolution II at Kennesaw State's Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
