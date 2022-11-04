Pope shortstop Jack Myers will be staying inside the Peach State to play his college baseball.
The 6-foot, 170-pound junior announced he will be play for Georgia Southern beginning with the 2025 season. He made the announcement on social media earlier this week.
"I am excited to announced that I will be furthering my education and baseball career at Georgia Southern University," Myers tweeted. "First I would like to thank God, my parents, and grandparents for all they have done for me. I would also like to thank my friends, teammates and coaches. You gave me a reason to push myself and make my dream to play college baseball a reality. Go Eagles."
Myers was one of the few underclassmen who had a significant role in helping Pope to win the Class AAAAAA state championship last spring, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs in Game 1 of the title series against Allatoona at Truist Park.
For the season, Myers hit .303 -- including a .419 average with runners in scoring position -- and had 21 RBIs.
Myers has continued his good play throughout the summer and fall playing for Perfect Game, and he is already considered to be one of the best pure hitters in the state for his class.
"Really like this get for GSU as they get one of the most consistent bats in the state this fall," Perfect Game scout Cameron McElwaney tweeted earlier this fall. "Short swing and has tapped into some juice in recent looks."
Myers will become one of the team leaders this spring when Pope tries to defend its state title. Baseball season will get underway in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.