The major league season will begin Thursday with seven Cobb County products on opening-day rosters, including two from the same family.
Nate and Josh Lowe, both graduates of Pope High School, made the rosters of the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays, respectively.
They are joined in the majors by Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (Marietta), Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (Kennesaw Mountain), New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt (Allatoona) and a pair of Pittsburgh Pirates in pitcher Duane Underwood Jr. (Pope) and infielder Michael Chavis (Sprayberry).
Fourth-year major leaguer Nate Lowe is coming off a breakout 2021 season after coming to Texas in an offseason trade from Tampa Bay. The 26-year-old solidified himself as the Rangers' first baseman, batting .264 with 24 doubles, 18 home runs and 72 RBIs.
Josh Lowe, an outfielder, will be beginning his first full season as a major leaguer after a brief call-up in 2021. The Rays' top pick in 2016, Lowe was one of the minor leagues' top sluggers last year, batting .291 with 28 doubles, 22 homers, 78 RBIs and 26 stolen bases for Triple-A Durham.
The 24-year-old Lowe appeared in two major league games, getting a hit and drawing a walk in his only plate appearances.
Swanson was a linchpin of the Braves' World Series championship run, batting .248 with career highs of 33 doubles, 27 homers and 88 RBIs. The 28-year-old is beginning his seventh season in Atlanta.
As Swanson and the Braves begin their title defense, they will do so with another Cobb product in the opposing dugout, as Stephenson will man the backstop for the Reds on Thursday at Truist Park.
In his first full major league season, the 25-year-old Stephenson batted .286 with 21 doubles, 10 homers and 45 RBIs. He saw time behind the plate and at first base, but with the Reds' trade of veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart, Stephenson is in line to be Cincinnati's primary pitch-caller.
The 26-year-old Schmidt, who won the James P. Dawson Award as the Yankees' top rookie in spring training, will likely see opportunities to work in long relief out of the New York bullpen, with the possibility of the occasional start.
Schmidt, a first-round pick in 2017 out of South Carolina, made the opening day roster for the first time after pitching 6 1/3 innings each of the last two seasons. In 2021, he made two appearances with one start, allowing four earned runs and striking out six.
One-time rivals at their neighboring east Cobb schools, Underwood and Chavis are beginning their first full season as teammates in Pittsburgh.
The 27-year-old Underwood saw steady work out of the Pirates' bullpen, throwing 72 2/3 innings across 43 games. He went 2-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 65 strikeouts.
The 26-year-old Chavis is looking to carry the momentum from his midseason trade to Pittsburgh from the Boston Red Sox. After struggling with a .190 average, two homers and six RBIs in 31 games with Boston, the former first-round pick batted .347 with a homer and five RBIs in 12 games with Pittsburgh, though he was ultimately derailed by an elbow injury.
A versatile defender, Chavis has predominantly seen time at first base and second base as a major leaguer, though he has also seen time at both corner outfield spots.
