Cara Levy became the first player from Pope to participate in the Triple Crown Fastpitch International Challenge, held at the Christopher Fields complex just north of Denver, Colorado. Because of her Jewish background, she got to play on one of the two teams from Israel.
The rising senior was put on the Israel White team, which had a majority of younger players than the ones on the Israel Blue team. Even though her team only went 1-3 in the tournament, she said that she still had a lot of fun and gained more experience than she initially thought.
“It was such an eye opening experience for me and hopefully in the future I'll be having more opportunities with Israel,” Levy said. “I think I gained more than I thought I was going to, and it was just an amazing experience.”
Levy also said that it was special for her to represent team Israel and to make new friends along the way.
“It was just an amazing experience getting to play with girls, and we all have the same goal, we just wanted to go out there and give 100% effort, and representing Israel was amazing,” she said. “It was really cool because I could relate to all the girls. We all had similar experiences growing up, and we just came together as a team and we got it done.”
Pope coach Ellie Viland said she couldn’t make it to the tournament, but received updates from Levy’s father. She said she was grateful that Levy got the opportunity to play in an international tournament like this.
“I think it was a great experience for her, and I think it was a great experience for softball as a whole. She came back and got to tell us some really cool stories of some really cool friendships she was able to make out there, and overall just really cool memories,” Viland said. “She did a great job representing Pope Fastpitch and playing the way that she does (at Pope), and she got to bring that on an international stage, which was really neat for us to get to follow and neater for her to experience.”
Levi had four RBIs in the tournament, which led her team. Israel’s solo victory came when it won by the run rule over Italy, 9-1. It also scored seven runs in one inning before coming up short to Ireland 8-7.
Levy said the Italy win was an important confidence booster for the team going into their next games.
“It really gave us the confidence we needed and showed us that we were better than we even thought we were going to be,” she said. “It really showed us how scrappy we were. We scored a bunch of runs, we got people on base, we stole bases, that was a really good game altogether.”
Levy said that she didn’t get to face a lot of nationally ranked pitchers while at Pope, so she said this tournament gave her even more confidence and she is ready for her senior season this fall.
