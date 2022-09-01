Pope’s Jadyn Laneaux is off to an astounding start to the 2022 softball season.
Through the first 11 games of the season, in which the Lady Greyhounds are 10-1, the senior was hitting .714 with four home runs, 15 RBIs and nine stolen bases. She already had 25 hits and scored 17 runs.
On Wednesday, her numbers got even better. In a 6-2 win over Sequoyah, the LSU commit went 3-for-4 with a homer and a double. Laneaux also recently became Pope's all-time leader in hits.
Laneaux is well on her way to eclipsing the numbers she had last season -- 61 hits, 61 runs, five triples, nine home runs and 27 stolen bases -- when she was named the Class AAAAAA player of the year.
Laneaux, however, is not only leading the team with her play on the field, but she is also leading the team in the dugout and during practice.
“She really cares a lot about the team and her teammates,” Pope coach Ellie Viland said.
During Laneaux’s freshman year. she played with her older sister, Zoe Laneaux. Jadyn Laneaux said the impact of playing with her sister, a standout player in her own right who is now a junior softball player at South Carolina, was enormous.
“She set a really good example, being around her daily really helped mold my way of being a leader,” Laneaux said.
Laneaux said the ending to last season, falling short of the state championship, motivated the team during the offseason, and she did everything she could to make sure she kept her focus.
“Being a senior, after last season, we came into camp extremely motivated to get back to the state title and make a deeper run in the playoffs after falling short of our goals last season,” Laneaux said.
While Pope still has roughly two-thirds of its season left to play, Laneaux and the team has its goals set for the remainder of the season.
“We are focused on the season, but our goal right now is to make regionals, with our ultimate goal being to win state again,” Laneaux said.
