Pope vs Gainesville - Pope's Sophie-Katherine Harvey (1) returns a serve during their first round state tournament game against Gainesville, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Gainesville - Pope's Cooper Abney (10) with the set during their first round state tournament game against Gainesville, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Gainesville - Pope's Cooper Abney (10) with the set during their first round state tournament game against Gainesville, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Gainesville - Pope's Sophie-Katherine Harvey (1) returns a serve during their first round state tournament game against Gainesville, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Gainesville - Pope's Cooper Abney (10) with the set during their first round state tournament game against Gainesville, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Gainesville - Pope's Cooper Abney (10) with the set during their first round state tournament game against Gainesville, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Johns Creek (6A Semifinal) - Pope's Sophie-Katherine Harvey (1) serves during their match with Johns Creek, played at Pope. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Johns Creek (6A Semifinal) - Pope's Sophie-Katherine Harvey (1) returns the ball during their match with Johns Creek, played at Pope. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope volleyball standouts Sophie-Katherine Harvey and Cooper Abney were selected to the second team of the MaxPreps All-America team earlier this week.
The teammates are fresh off leading Pope to a 45-5 record and a five-set victory over Sequoyah in the Class AAAAAA state championship, coming back from two sets down, to win 21-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 15-12.
“I’m super proud of them,” Pope coach Erica Miller said. “It’s cool to see them acknowledged on a national level.”
Harvey, a 6-foot-1 junior outside hitter, had 25 kills in the state title match and finished the season with 536 kills, 328 digs and 39 aces. She passed the 1,000-kill mark for her career this season as Pope finished No. 13 in MaxPreps' national rankings.
Abney, a 5-8 junior setter, had 48 assists in the state championship match and earned the title-winning point with an ace. She had 1,132 assists this season, with 319 digs and 78 kills.
MaxPreps selected 60 players from across the country to make up the first and second teams. Harvey and Abney were two of five players who hail from Georgia.
Buford senior hitter Ashley Sturzoiu earned first-team honors, as did Taylor Pecht, the Sequoyah senior setter who Harvey and Abney faced off against in the state championship.
Joining Harvey and Abney on the second team was Buford senior setter Polly Cummings. Sturzoiu and Cummings helped the Wolves win their third straight state championship and first in Class AAAAAAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.