MARIETTA - Pope’s defense proved to be too much for Kennesaw Mountain in the opening round of the Region 6AAAAAA tournament on Monday.
Playing on their home floor, the Lady Greyhounds (13-11) held the Lady Mustangs (1-23) to six points in the first half and soundly defeated them 53-29.
The victory advanced Pope to Wednesday’s second round where it will take on Lassiter at Osborne High School with a spot in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs on the line.
The Lady Greyhounds went on a 10-0 run in the second quarter, and held Kennesaw Mountain scoreless until the final seconds, to take a 32-6 lead into halftime.
“We had to play them Friday so it was a tough turnaround,” Pope coach Bill Blythe said. “So, come back and take what we learned and win, I'm really proud of the girls. Right now we are going to go do the prep work, watch film and create a game plan for Wednesday.”
Lady Greyhounds guard Emily Ryan scored six of her 13 points at the beginning of the third quarter. Pope put up 13 unanswered points that featured a layup by Ryan, along with a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws from Katie Ward, who finished with 10 points. Three inside jumpers from Ryan, Erica New, and Lailia Nixon respectively made it 47-6.
The Lady Greyhounds led by 41 heading to the final quarter.
Kennesaw Mountain coach Daryl Ellis said his team is young and has a lot to learn. The majority of the team is expected to return next season, and he said it will use the experience from this game to learn and help prepare for next season.
