Pope's Piers Cameron became a two-time state champion on the first day of the Class AAAAAA state track and field championships in Carrollton on Thursday.
Cameron won the discus with a throw of 169-feet-1, getting the mark on his final throw of the event. He followed a similar script in the shot put winning the event on the final throw with a distance of 54-6 1/2.
Cameron's two titles helped Pope finish in second place after the field events. The Greyhounds have 24 points and trail first-place Carrollton by seven and lead Shiloh (23) by one. Allatoona (17) sits in sixth as the only other Cobb County team currently in the top 10. Kell (1) is in 24th.
Osborne is the lead county team in the girls meet with eight points to currently sit in 11th place. Kennesaw Mountain (6), Allatoona (5) and Pope (4.5) are in 14th, 15th and 16th respectively. Carrollton leads with 45 points, followed by Alexander (27) and Cambridge (23) is in third.
Cameron's final throw in the discus kept Allatoona's Tahir Hines from claiming the top spot. Hines finished second with a throw of 168-3. He also finished sixth in the shot put with a distance of 50-8 1/2. Kell's Josh Barker also placed in the shot, throwing 50-1/2 to finish eighth.
The Buccaneers' Tyler Cash also earned a spot on the podium, finishing third in the pole vault, clearing a height of 14-feet. Pope's Theron Nixon (45-1/4) finished seventh in the triple jump and the Greyhounds finished seventh in the only running event of the day. The team of Benny Brenneman, Charles Dodsworth, Carter Spohn and Davis Drake ran a time of 8:08.45.
Osborne's Zoie Johnson had the best individual finish in the girls meet, claiming second in the discus with a throw of 126-6.
Kennesaw Mountain's Cassidy Woodham cleared a height of 10-9 to finish third in the pole vault, Pope's Julia Acker finished fifth at 10-3 and teammate Fatima Remili (9-9) finished in a tie for eighth.
Allatoona's 4x800 relay team of Kelsey Grass, Mariana Bechtold, Emily Hohl and Abby Hohl finished fourth with a time of 10:11.45.
