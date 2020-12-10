For Lassiter wrestling coach Matt Brickley, this weekend’s Cobb County Invitational at North Cobb is going to be like a reunion.
Last year, the coronavirus pandemic hit just before the county’s coaches could have its end-of-the-year awards ceremony. Barring early-season matchups, this weekend could be the first time the coaches and wrestlers have seen one another in nine months.
“We haven’t seen each other since last spring,” Brickley said. “I like seeing all the Cobb coaches. We’re all really competitive, but we all have good camaraderie.”
Lassiter comes into this week’s tournament with four undefeated wrestlers on the season, all of whom won county titles last year — David Panone (138 pounds), R.J. Weston (160), Jack Dyess (170) and Francisco Valle (285).
Brickley said he is excited to see how his guys stack up against the best in the county.
“Other than state, this is the only big tournament we go to (this year),” he said.
Lassiter and 16 other teams in the county will be trying to unseat perennial champion Pope, which has won the last four county titles and 11 of the last 13.
Last year, the Greyhounds outdistanced second-place Lassiter by 100 points. McEachern finished third and Hillgrove came in a distant fourth.
North Cobb coach Jeff Bettis said two gyms and seven mats will be in use as the tournament begins Friday with preliminary matches, while all Saturday matches will be in the main gym. Wrestling begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday, followed by the final round of wrestlebacks at 9 a.m. Saturday and the semifinals set to begin at 9:30 a.m.
Bettis said championship matches are slated to begin around 12:30 p.m., with the title match, third-place match and fifth-place match for each weight class competing concurrently.
Bettis said all COVID-19 protocols will be followed for those in attendance. North Cobb’s main gym will be limited to 20% capacity (about 700), and anyone wishing to enter must have their temperature checked and wear a mask at all times.
Coming into the tournament, Lassiter is 5-2, with the only two losses coming to Pope and West Forsyth. This will be the first tournament in which the Trojans have a full compliment of wrestlers.
“I’m really looking forward to this tournament as a whole,” Brickley said. “We’ve wrestled very well (so far this season), and if we are on our ‘A’ game, we can be pretty impressive.”
