Pope won its first two matches and moved into Friday’s semifinals in the Class AAAAAA state duals at the Macon Coliseum.
The Region 7AAAAAA champion Greyhounds, who beat Valdosta 48-21 in the first round then routed Brunswick 51-9 in the quarterfinals, will face Creekview at 6 p.m., with a spot in Saturday’s title match against either Richmond Hill or Cambridge on the line.
In the Class AAAAAAA tournament, McEachern beat Lassiter 40-31 in the first round before falling to Collins Hill 48-19 in the quarterfinals. The Indians will begin their trek through the consolation bracket Friday against the winner of an earlier match between Parkview and Cherokee.
Pope had three wrestlers win each of their two matches by pin Thursday — Patrick Haskin (145 pounds), Troy Gable (160) and T.J. Mordarski (220). Jacob Robinson (113) won by forfeit and a major decision, while Aidan Karpinski (106), Conner Weeks (152) and Dylan Moss (195) also went 2-0, each earning a pin and a decision.
Region 6AAAAAA champion Creekview beat South Paulding 56-17 and Gainesville 71-3 to set up the semifinal-round showdown with Pope.
In its second-round match with Collins Hill, Region 3AAAAAAA champion McEachern jumped to a 19-3 lead through the first six matches, but Collins Hill quickly turned the momentum, winning the last eight, including seven by pin.
For the day, the Indians’ Levi Snyder (182) and Ese Dubre (285) each won 2-0 with a pin and a decision. Latrell Bullard (195) was 2-0 with a pin and a forfeit, while Kris Wilson (106) and Shamaael Price (113) each went 2-0 with a major decision.
In the first round, McEachern’s Shamani Price (120) won by decision, and then the Indians closed by winning five of the last six matches, which included Darrius Smith (160) winning by major decision and Camrin Mitchell (220) winning by forfeit.
Lassiter, the Region 4AAAAAAA runner-up, won six matches against McEachern as Tristan Diaz (138), Landon Chambers (145) and Noah Flisser (152) all won with pins. Alex Le (126) won by decision, David Panone (132) by forfeit and Anthony Fiorenza (170) with a major decision.
Lassiter will return to the mat against Colquitt County at 9 a.m. Friday in the opening round of the consolation bracket.
