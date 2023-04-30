WOODSTOCK — It’s only fitting that a battle between two 2022 state champions would go the distance.
With Woodstock’s 3-1 win in Game 1 and Pope’s 3-2 victory in Game 2, the Class AAAAAA second-round series will be decided in Monday’s rubber match. The winner will face either North Atlanta or Tift County in the third round, beginning Thursday.
The winning team in each game posted crooked numbers in the first inning, with the Wolverines scoring two runs in their first chance. Mylon Uribe scored on a passed ball, and Tanner Cahill knocked home Brooks McKenna with an RBI single.
Following the fast start, Woodstock pitcher Hunter Jackson notched two more shutout innings. Dalton Shakar relieved him in the fourth inning, working out of a critical bases-loaded jam.
“We pitched really well,” Wolverines coach Jeff Brown said. “Hunter didn’t have his best stuff, but he went out there and competed. Dalton came in and did a phenomenal job. It was awesome to watch. (Pope) has a really good hitting team, so putting up zeros, especially in big moments, was awesome.”
Pope’s only run in Game 1 came in the fourth inning when Carson Kerce took a pitch from Jackson over the right field wall. The Greyhounds had six hits overall, including a triple from Eli Overstreet, but they were unable to score again.
Woodstock notched an insurance run in the fifth inning by way of a sacrifice fly from catcher Jack Hartman.
In Game 2, the script flipped. Pope tagged the Wolverines for three runs in the first inning with the help of a bobble and wild throw. Woodstock’s offense sputtered and had no answer for the early damage.
“We needed to get some momentum, and we scored those three runs in the first inning, which gave us some new life,” Pope coach Chris Turco said. “That was huge for us.”
After the shaky start, Coogan Bombard settled in and pitched all six innings for the Wolverines. He did not allow another run while allowing just five hits. Off-speed pitches were key to Bombard's success as his start wore on, and if the mistakes on defense never happened, Brown said Game 2 may have gone differently.
“I felt like we came out a little bit flat,” Brown said. “I don’t think we were ready from the first pitch. We had some defensive miscues that we don’t normally have, but I thought Coogan made pitches when he had to and settled in with his changeup and breaking ball.”
Woodstock amped up the pressure as it looked to comeback. Hartman and Spencer Mullins each had RBI singles in the fourth inning, but Pope starter Blythe Keisler avoided anything worse. He went six innings with six strikeouts and one walk.
“(Woodstock) is really good at doing what they do and executing their stuff,” Turco said. “They tried to put some pressure on us. We bend but don’t break. We were able to stand our ground there and keep the lead.”
The Greyhounds sent Kerce out to pitch the final inning, and he struck out two and forced a soft groundout to keep Pope alive in the series.
When looking toward Game 3 on Monday, both coaches said their teams just need to play their games and prepare for an exciting finish between two former state champions.
“We need to pitch well and play good defense, which is what we did for 13 of the 14 innings (Saturday),” Brown said. “(Pope) is a good team, and there is a reason they won the state championship last year.”
