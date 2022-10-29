Pope was the lone Cobb County softball team crowned state champion following the week's action in Columbus.
The Lady Greyhounds (35-1) went undefeated on their way to the Class AAAAAAA championship, defeating Apalachee 6-3 in the title game.
Pope began the week by defeating Effingham County 8-0 in the first round, then beat River Ridge 4-2 and took a 4-0 win over Apalachee, which then had to fight its way back through the losers' bracket in the double-elimination format for a rematch in the championship game.
It is the third state title in program history for Pope, which won the Class AAAAAAA championship in 2014 and the Class AAAAAA crown in 2019. The Lady Greyhounds have qualified for the final eight the last seven years and nine out of the last 10 years -- finishing as runner-up in 2012, ’18 and ’19.
It was the first state championship for second-year Pope coach Ellie Viland, a former Lady Greyhound player who replaced longtime coach Chris Turco entering the 2021 season. Viland was an assistant under Turco with the 2019 title team.
Two-time defending state champion Lassiter (28-7) fell just short of returning to the Class AAAAAA finals for an all-Cobb County matchup after losing to Apalachee 1-0 in the losers' bracket final.
After defeating Effingham County 3-2 in the first round, the Lady Trojans lost to Apalachee 6-4 to drop to the losers' bracket. They beat Effingham County again 6-0 and River Ridge 4-1 before falling to Apalachee.
Mount Paran Christian (31-6) fell just short of its second state title in three years after losing to Jeff Davis 4-2 in the Class AA championship game.
The Lady Eagles, who won the Class A Private title in 2020, defeated ACE Charter 8-0 in the first round and Pierce County 2-1 in the second round before losing to Jeff Davis 3-0 and 4-2 to end their state title hopes.
Hillgrove (13-18) and Kennesaw Mountain (22-5) played in the Class AAAAAAA tournament, but both teams were quickly eliminated.
Hillgrove defeated Kennesaw Mountain 2-1 in the first round, but lost to North Gwinnett 6-1 in the second round and then was eliminated with a 3-1 loss to South Forsyth in the losers' bracket.
After its loss to Hillgrove, Kennesaw Mountain saw its brief state tournament run come to an end with a 3-0 loss to North Paulding in a losers' bracket game.
