POWDER SPRINGS — Pope has been the most dominant team at the Cobb County Invitational in recent years, and this year may have been its most dominant performance.
The Greyhounds scored 306.5 points to win for the fourth straight year Saturday at McEachern High School, beating runner-up Lassiter by more than 100 points. The Trojans scored 192 points, with McEachern third at 179.5 and Hillgrove fourth at 117.
Pope placed its entire lineup, with everyone placing fourth or better. The Greyhounds had six champions, four runners-up and three third-places.
Pope has won 11 county championships in the past 13 years.
“This is clearly the best showing that we ever had, and we’ve had some very good showings,” longtime Pope coach Jim Haskin said. “Three hundred points — that just blows me away. We just had some kids come through. They just wrestled lights-out. That’s the only thing you can say.”
Of Pope’s six winners, second-year wrestler Dylan Moss beating Kell’s Hunter Kresge 3-2 in the 195-pound championship was likely the most emotional. He upset top-seeded Levi Snyder of McEachern en route to the championship.
The two points Moss gave up against Kresge came on penalties, while he collected all three of his points during the second period on a takedown and an escape.
Among Pope’s other winners, Joey Robinson (119) upset returning county and state champion Connor Powell of Hillgrove 5-0. Aiden Karpinski won at 106 with an 8-2 decision over McEachern’s Kris Wilson.
Max Druhot scored a technical fall over Marietta’s Nakoti Coleman at 126, Troy Gable won 6-2 over Walton’s Christian Dittlau at 160 and Andrew Barner needed just 3:01 to pin McEachern’s Johmanuel Arnold at 170.
Pope had a shot at crowning seven champions, but TJ Mordarski (220) had to forfeit his match Kell’s Andrew Parlato after getting injured during warmups.
Jacob Robinson (113) also made the finals before getting pinned in 5:30 by Walker’s Austin Westbrook. Alex Hearn lasted just 1:18 against Harrison’s Jarrod Pominville at 138, while Connor Weeks lost a major 14-5 decision to Lassiter’s RJ Weston at 152.
Lassiter produced four champions, and had an additional wrestler at each of second, third and fourth places.
Being short four weight classes prevented the Trojans from closing the gap against Pope, but all 10 of their wrestlers who took the mats medaled.
“I knew that this was what we were capable of doing,” Lassiter coach Matt Brickley said of finishing second overall. “I knew Pope had a good team, and knew McEachern and Hillgrove had good teams, but we were capable of finishing where we did.”
Joining Weston in first place was David Panone, who pinned McEachern’s Kristian Chemwor in 1:40 at 132. Jack Dyess won an 11-5 decision over Kennesaw Mountain’s Nathan Silva at 182 and Francisco Valle grinded out a 4-1 win at 285 over Hillgrove’s Evan Wallace.
Lassiter’s Landon Chambers (145) was off to a great start in his championship match against Hillgrove’s Ricky Roberto, sporting a four-point lead, but once the second period began, Roberto held Chambers scoreless while collecting seven unanswered points to win a 7-4 decision.
