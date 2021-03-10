Pope's Carter Nelson realized things couldn't get much worse.
A triple-bogey 8 on the par 5 eighth hole wiped out his one-under par start of his second nine holes of the Cobb County Invitational at the 5,721-yard City Club Marietta on Tuesday. It also put the Greyhounds in jeopardy of losing its tournament lead, so he did the only thing he could. Forgot about the bad hole and set his sights the remaining ones.
"I knew the next few holes were pretty gettable," he said about No. 9 and the first part of the front nine after starting his round on No. 6.
After two pars on Nos. 9 and 1, he hit his second shot to No. 2 to tap-in range.
"It was nice to settle in," he said.
After hitting the par 5 fourth in two, he two-putted for birdie, and then made a 15-footer for birdie on No. 5 to close his afternoon with a 1-under par 35. His comeback helped Pope to finish with a two-day total of 304 and earn a four-shot team victory over Walker. Allatoona's A team and Mount Paran Christian tied for third with a total of 313, while Marietta and the Walton A team tied for fifth at 317.
Nelson's 71 led the Greyhounds. Kieran Greenaway shot 77, while Andrew Heaton and Carter Davie each shot 78. It was Pope's first win of the year and one that coach Matt Fox said he was proud of, especially with a team that includes three underclassmen and playing a course with tight fairways and small greens.
"They've all played tournament golf, but we wanted them to get the feel of team competition," he said. "We had a Zoom call on Sunday and talked about golf course management, but I told them more than anything to have fun."
While Nelson got healthy following the par 5 eighth hole, Kell's Jack Gallagher used it to get healthy in a hurry. After a double bogey 6 on the par 4 fifth hole left a bad taste in his mouth, he birdied No. 6, made par at No. 7 and then found the back fringe on the 527-yard par 5 in two.
"I was just long of the green," Gallagher said. "Then I chipped in."
The eagle, from 80-feet away gave him the cushion he needed. A wedge shot to 6 inches on the short par 4 second, Gallagher's final hole of the day, gave him a birdie and two-shot victory in the individual championship. Gallagher's 69 was the only score under par for the event, and was his first high school tournament victory.
"I'm pretty excited," he said. "I'm elated."
Nelson, along with Marietta's Grant Phillips, Allatoona's Jaden Saunders and Walton's Matthew Geisler all tied for second at even par. North Cobb's Cooper Tendick was sixth with a 72, Walker's Caden Cowan shot 73 and he was followed by Mount Paran's Tucker Thompson (75) and Marietta's Nate Montague (76). Greenway and Robert Jones (77) tied for 10th.
