MARIETTA — Pope wanted to win its second state championship at Columbus on Saturday, but winning it at home on Monday made it even more special.
The Lady Greyhounds beat Lee County 6-0 to win its first title since 2014, and took care of the unfinished business from last year’s state runner-up finish.
Pope (30-4) did not lose a game the final two months of the season, finishing the year on a 23-game winning streak. The Lady Greyhounds won its first three games at Columbus, beating Apalachee and River Ridge by one run before shutting out Dacula 11-0.
“It’s such a relief after a six-day grind starting on Wednesday and with the rain and everything,” Pope coach Chris Turco said. “Initially the girls were a little bummed that they couldn’t do it in Columbus, and they realized that they have a chance to do all this at home in front of our friends. Today, school went by slowly, but then game-time came, and it was awesome.”
The first inning of the championship game was played in Columbus before heavy rains forced the game to be suspended. Pope managed to take a 3-0 with a three-run home run by Carolyn Deady. But when the radar indicated the rain was going to stick around, the remainder of the game was postponed to Monday, forcing both teams to play the waiting game.
With the game picking up at the top of the second inning, Pope appeared to be more nervous than Lee County after the two-day layover.
Lee County pitcher Abby Hughes quickly struck out the side to start the top of the second. Pope’s starter Hallie Adams gave up a one-out hit in the bottom half, but got out of it by striking out the next two batters.
Leadoff hitter Jayden Laneaux, who was 3-for-3 with two triples, got her first three-base hit to lead off the third but was left stranded when Hughes retired Pope’s heart of the batting order.
Adams settled in the third and got through it with minimal damage. In the fourth, she was back in her rhythm as she quickly struck out the side.
“Not pitching on Sunday, I had to get my mentality and visualize how I was going to play” Adams said. “At first, I was a little nervous, but I kept getting warmer and warmer as I kept pitching.”
In the top of the fifth, Pope tacked on three more runs to get the cushion it needed.
It started with a one-out triple by Laneaux, and this time she came home on an Adams bunt.
The inning continued with Deady getting on base with a two-out single before coming home on a Lee County error. Bailey Chapin also delivered an RBI single.
“I knew my team was going to get it done, no matter what they had to do,” Laneaux said. “This team is like the best, and I’m really excited.”
With the exception of hitting a batter in the sixth, Adams was perfect in the last three innings. She only gave up that one second inning hit, two walks with both coming in the first inning and wrapped up her junior season with 12 strikeouts.
