MARIETTA -- Ten days ago, Pope was 16-7 and coach Pat Abney have his team two goal to strive for -- reach 20 wins and advance to the region semifinals.
After beating Lassiter 77-51 in the opening round of the Region 6AAAAAA tournament, the Greyhounds are one win away from accomplishing both.
Pope (19-7) will get its chance Wednesday when it faces Allatoona in the second round at Osborne High School. The winner will earn a spot in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Leading 24-19 with 5:34 to play in the second quarter, the Greyhounds closed the half on a 14-3 run and then started the third quarter by scoring the first 14 points -- seven each by Will Kuimjian and Trey Kaiser -- to push the lead to 30 at 52-22. Kuimjian finished with a team-high 17 points.
"We started the half with a five-point play," Abney said. "We felt if we could start fast in the first two or three minutes we could put the game away."
Lassiter (4-22) went on an eight-point run, including four points by Cal Liston who had a game-high 18 points, to pull within 52-30, but that would be as close as they would get the rest of the way.
Five points by Theron Nixon and a buzzer-beater from just beyond half court by Zach Bleshoy restored the 30-point advantage at 64-34 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Greyhounds and Trojans began the game by reigning 3-pointers from all over the court. Pope made five of its 10 3-pointers in the first quarter, including two by Areeb Khan. Lassiter answered with three of its five, the last pulled it within 18-13 and trailed 20-13 at the end of the period.
"We have some good shooters," Abney said, who added the team makes between eight and nine 3s per game.
With the Greyhounds finding success from behind the arc, it opened things up on the inside for Jack Dempsey, who scored all 16 of his points in the first half.
Dempsey scored 12 of his points during the 14-3 run to close the second quarter.
Pope had 10 players score at least five points. Kaiser had seven, Kahn and Deven Royal finished with six, while Nixon, Ryan Luttrell, Zach Bleshoy, Colby West and Cam Bleshoy each had five.
Kyhir Torrence finished with nine points and Travis Godwin added eight for the Trojans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.