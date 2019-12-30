MARIETTA -- The Pope boys rallied from a seven-point third-quarter deficit to beat South Forsyth 67-61 on Monday to finish third in their Hounds Holiday Hoops Classic.
Pope did not secure the victory until there was roughly 30 seconds left to play when Ross Shepherd put back a missed free throw and completed the three-point play after getting fouled. That gave Pope (11-3) a six-point lead, making it tough for the War Eagles to bounce back.
“South Forsyth is a very good team. They are extremely well-coached,” Pope coach Pat Abney said. “I thought we came out a little flat. They were the more aggressive team in the first half, and they were the more aggressive team to start the third quarter.”
Going 11 of 14 from the free throw line in the second half also aided Pope’s comeback attempt, making their first eight attempts. The Greyhounds went on to make 19 of 24 for the game.
Gannon Brown led the Greyhounds with 21 points and was near-perfect from the free throw line, in the second half, going 6-for-7 from the stripe.
Shepherd tacked on 20 points. Cam Bleshoy had 14, and William Kolker finished with eight.
Pope started slow in the second half after trailing 32-31 at the break, and allowed the War Eagles to score six unanswered points to start the third quarter.
The Greyhounds put together a six-point run late in the third quarter to tie the game at 42-all.
South Forsyth had a four-point lead going into the fourth quarter, and the Greyhounds did not tie the game until there was 4:13 left when Shepherd hit a layup to make a 52-all.
That’s when Pope’s free throw shooting started coming in handy. Bleshoy and Brown made both of their attempts to put the Greyhounds in front by four, and they held their lead from there.
Bleshoy hit another pair to put Pope ahead 58-54 with 1:12 left to play.
South Forsyth kept countering with free throws of its own, and the Greyhounds did not put the War Eagles away until Shepherd converted his three-point play.
“I thought we picked it up defensively,” Abney said. “(South Forsyth) struggled to score in the fourth quarter. Our two post players (Brown and Shepherd) had 14 and 11 in the second half.”
